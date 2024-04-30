Will Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa Middleton Ever Get Royal Title Of Her Own? Find Out

The royal family is notorious when it comes to making it to headlines. Lately, people have been talking about Kate Middleton’s well-being amid her Cancer battle. The princess shocked the world when she announced her Cancer diagnosis.

Now, it is majorly discussed by royal fans if Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton’s sister will get a royal title or not. Read ahead to know more about the opinions of the royal expert.

What does the expert has to say about Pippa Middleton’s potential royal title?

Many people have questioned whether the Middleton family, particularly her sister Pippa Middleton, will carry the royal title of their own. Experts now predict Pippa will receive a title when Kate becomes Queen.

Following in Queen Camilla’s footsteps with one of her sisters, Kate could become the reason for Pippa’s potential royal title.

Phil Dampier, a royal expert told Fabulous that he thinks that when the Duchess Of Wales becomes Queen, she will pull the exact move that Camilla did with her sister, Annabell Elliottas.

More on Phil Dampier’s take on Pippa Middleton’s potential royal title

Phil Dampier added that Pippa Middleton has some” commercial interests” but he is sure that by the time Kate Middleton becomes Queen, she would be happy to fulfill the role in case if it is required. He added, “It’s not necessarily a full-time job so she would be available.”

As per Yahoo, Pippa has been obeying a number of royal regulations for over a decade, despite the fact she is not required to do so.

In 2023, many speculated that she could have received the title “Lady of Glen Affric, “ as her husband is the heir to Glen Affric. However, many believe she may add “Lady” to her title.

