Salman Khan receives warm welcome from Brent North's MP Barry Gardiner at Wembley Stadium; 'Tiger is Alive and is in London'

Salman Khan is undeniably one of the most adored celebrities globally. Renowned for his impeccable acting skills, charm, and style, the superstar garners affection not only in India but across the world. Recently, he was in London, UK, where he received a warm welcome from Barry Gardiner, the MP of Brent North. The heartwarming pictures of their interaction are quickly spreading across social media platforms.

Salman Khan poses alongside Barry Gardiner

Barry Gardiner, who has been elected as the MP of Brent North for the seventh time, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share pictures of his meeting with superstar Salman Khan at Wembley Stadium. Salman looked suave in a black t-shirt, stylish jacket, and trousers, his glasses adding to his dapper look.

He is seen interacting with Gardiner, both sharing smiles. Gardiner captioned the pictures, "Tiger is Alive and is in London... A pleasure to welcome @BeingSalmanKhan to Wembley today."

Take a look:

Salman Khan’s work front

As for his upcoming projects, Salman is gearing up to start filming for his action-packed entertainer, Sikandar. Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on the festive occasion of Eid 2025.

The team behind Sikandar recently announced that music composer and singer Pritam will be crafting the film's score. This marks the fifth collaboration between Pritam and Salman, following their work together on Ready, Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, and Tiger 3.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar brings together the renowned filmmaker known for his work on Tamil and Hindi hits such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Sarkar. Murugadoss previously wrote the script for Salman's 2014 movie Jai Ho, a remake of his Telugu hit Stalin.

