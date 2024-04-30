13 must-watch Amrita Rao movies that ruled hearts across generations

Amrita Rao has entertained audiences for over two decades now and many of her performances are still lauded largely by audiences. The charm, beauty, and talent of owning the screen space had made everyone a big fan of Amrita Rao movies. Let’s have a look at some of her best performances.

13 Amrita Rao movies that deserve a place on your watch list:

1. Main Hoon Na

- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao

- Director: Farah Khan

- IMDb Rating: 7/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

- Release Year: 2004

- Where to Watch: Netflix

In this blockbuster hit, Amrita Rao shines as Sanjana Bakshi, a spirited college student whose innocence and charm impress not only her fellow students but also the audience.

2. Vivah

- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao

- Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

- Release Year: 2006

- Where to Watch: Zee 5, Amazon Prime Video

In Vivah, Amrita Rao plays the character of Poonam, a young woman whose journey from innocence to maturity is beautifully depicted against the backdrop of traditional Indian values. We promise this is one of the best Amrita Rao movies to watch. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

3. Ishq Vishk

- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao

- Director: Ken Ghosh

- IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

- Release Year: 2003

- Where to Watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

In her breakthrough role as Payal Mehra, Amrita Rao steals hearts as the quintessential girl-next-door who captures the attention of her charming co-star, played by Shahid Kapoor. Her innocence and vulnerability make this movie a memorable watch.

4. Welcome to Sajjanpur

- Cast: Shreyas Talpade, Amrita Rao

- Director: Shyam Benegal

- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

- Release Year: 2008

- Where to Watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

In this offbeat comedy, Amrita Rao is Kamla, a feisty village belle whose aspirations for a better life fuel the narrative's charming quirks and heartfelt moments.

5. Jolly LLB

- Cast: Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao

- Director: Subhash Kapoor

- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

- Release Year: 2013

- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

As Sandhya, a supportive wife and a pillar of strength to her husband, played by Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao delivers a never-seen-before performance in this courtroom drama.

6. Satyagraha

- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Rao

- Director: Prakash Jha

- IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

- Movie Genre: Drama

- Release Year: 2013

- Where to Watch: Zee 5

Amrita Rao in this one plays a determined journalist Sumitra fighting against corruption and injustice. Her portrayal of a fearless woman standing up for truth and justice is simply the highlight of this film.

7. Deewaar: Let's Bring Our Heroes Home

- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Amrita Rao

- Director: Milan Luthria

- IMDb Rating: 6/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

- Release Year: 2004

- Where to Watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

In this patriotic thriller, Amrita Rao dons the character of Radhika who is a young woman caught in the crossfire of spying and national duty. Her performance as a woman torn between love and loyalty makes this an interesting watch.

8. Shaurya

- Cast: Rahul Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Minissha Lamba, Javed Jaffrey, Amrita Rao

- Director: Samar Khan

- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

- Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

- Release Year: 2008

- Where to Watch: Zee 5, YouTube

In this thought-provoking drama, Amrita Rao gets in the shoes of Neerja Rathore who is a courageous character uncovering the truth behind a military cover-up.

9. Love U... Mr. Kalakaar!

- Cast: Tusshar Kapoor, Amrita Rao

- Director: S. Manasvi

- IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

- Release Year: 2011

- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

This heartwarming romance features Amrita Rao as Ritu who’s a free-spirited artist whose love story unfolds amidst the vibrant colors of creativity and passion.

10. The Legend of Bhagat Singh

- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sushant Singh, D. Santosh, Amrita Rao

- Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

- Movie Genre: Biography, Drama, History

- Release Year: 2002

- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amrita Rao as Mannewali in this biographical drama is a symbol of courage and resilience amidst the troublesome struggle for independence.

11. Short Kut: The Con is On

- Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao

- Director: Neeraj Vora

- IMDb Rating: 3.5/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

- Release Year: 2009

- Where to Watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Amrita Rao plays Mansi, a struggling actress trying to make a mark in the film industry. The movie revolves around the challenges and aspirations of a budding actress and is surely a fun watch.

12. Shikhar

- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Amrita Rao

Advertisement

- Director: John Matthew Matthan

- IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller

- Release Year: 2005

- Where to Watch: Zee 5, YouTube

In this intense drama, Amrita Rao is a young woman named Madhvi who is stuck in the complex web of family dynamics and business rivalry.

13. Masti

- Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh, Amrita Rao

- Director: Indra Kumar

- IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Mystery

Advertisement

- Release Year: 2004

- Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Amrita Rao's extended appearance in this comedy adds a touch of glamour and humor to the plot, as her character becomes a focal point of the protagonists' misadventures.

Many of Rao’s characters are still etched in cinemagoers' hearts. Which one of these Amrita Rao movies is your favorite? Tell us @pinkvilla

ALSO READ: 13 best Randeep Hooda movies which are standing proof of his versatility