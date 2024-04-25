Elon Musk's X Ventures Into Streaming With X TV App; Everything About New Introduction From The Tech Giant Company

Elon Musk, the innovative businessman behind X (formerly known as Twitter), is set to shake up television with the launch of the X TV app. This strategic move represents Musk’s entry into video and entertainment content creation, which will compete directly with YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc., among other prominent players in the industry.

A sneak peek into the X TV app

Although there is no specific date for the release of this TV app, X has promised that it will be available on smart TVs soon.

CEO Linda Yaccarino went live on X to share this exciting news with their users. She said, “From your phone screen onto every other screen imaginable, X changes everything. Watch for real-time, interactive content coming straight to your living room through the new X TV App.”

The company shared a sneak peek video showcasing some features of its upcoming app, including thumbnails from different videos like Tucker Carlson interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin or Elon Musk talking about SpaceX rocket launches.

This teaser suggests that there will be various kinds of content offered by this TV app

From the small screen to the big screen X is changing everything. Soon we’ll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App. This will be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen. We’re still building it… pic.twitter.com/QhG6cVDpZ8 Advertisement April 23, 2024

Features and monetization plans

With AI-powered technology behind it, the trending video algorithm of the X TV app ensures personalized content recommendations for each user. It is also compatible across devices, so one can easily switch between handhelds and bigger screens like those found in our living rooms or bedrooms.

Moreover, their monetization strategy has also been revealed. They plan on partnering with others while considering integrating adverts into their platform.

Musk wants to turn his invention into what he calls an ‘everything app,’ thereby diversifying income sources amid stiff competition within the social media space.

The surge in video content demand and upcoming changes

According to recent disclosures by the company, viewers spent 23 billion minutes watching videos on X in just one month alone.

These figures clearly indicate a huge demand for such material among its users, which provides a great opportunity for them to capitalize on this trend.

In an attempt to revamp user engagement and generate more revenue, Musk has introduced a fee for any new X user wishing to post on their platform.

This implies that they are reevaluating the way people interact with each other through various media channels on this site.

