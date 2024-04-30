NBA Insider Reveals LeBron James to Opt Out of Lakers Contract Entering Free Agency

LeBron James has recently completed his 21st season in the NBA. He has consistently shown impressive performances, with an average of 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

He also showcased a successful 54% shooting record from the field and an impressive 41% of 3-pointers across 71 games. This skillful performance led to his 20th consecutive selection for the All-Star team. Currently, he seems set for his 20th All-NBA selection as well.

Concerning his contract's final year, LeBron has two choices. He can either accept his player option or become an unrestricted free agent. Brian Windhorst, speaking on ESPN's "Get Up," expressed his belief that LeBron will likely negotiate a new contract this summer.

Windhorst communicated, "I believe LeBron will opt out of his contract, becoming a free agent for the first time since 2018. I think this will somewhat push the Lakers."

However, LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers recently experienced a setback, losing 4-1 to the Denver Nuggets with a 108-106 score in Game 5.

This defeat marks the second consecutive season where the defending champions, the Nuggets, defeated the Lakers in the playoffs - once in the Western Conference finals and now in the first round. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

LeBron, at 39, continues to be a strong player, holding an option next year worth $51.4 million. His productivity this season remains high, with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game.

ALSO READ: Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Will Joel Embiid Play Against Knicks on April 30? Find Out

What's Next for the Lakers and LeBron James After Playoff Exit?

The dramatic finish led to a sense of déjà vu for LeBron James and the Lakers team. It was yet another heartbreak engineered for the second week in a row, and for the second year in succession, the reigning champion Nuggets knocked them out of the playoffs.

Without acknowledging the Nuggets, James, the 39-year-old superstar, walked off the court straight into an off-season full of crucial decisions. He needs to consider whether to make a fresh start with the Lakers, switch teams through free agency, contemplate a collaboration with his 19-year-old son Bronny, or consider retirement.

However, when asked about his future, James dodged the questions.

"Family comes first at the moment," he said. Down the line, he mentioned he would need to head off to Las Vegas for the USA Basketball's Olympic training camp. He emphasized the need to give his body a rest.

At a later date, he said that he would have a conversation with Rich Paul, his agent, and his family to figure out what would be the best move for his career.

For those looking at the bright side, there were several points throughout the Lakers' season that could potentially persuade James to stay.

James and Davis showed promising health and productivity, leading the Lakers to a total of 47 victories, the first-ever in-season tournament victory, and also a successful game in the play-ins that led to a reprised rivalry with Denver the team that had effectively ousted them from the previous year's Western Conference finals.

Even though the Lakers could only manage five games in the initial round, they avoided being completely swept out and made the Nuggets strain in two of the defeats.

ALSO READ: Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Pacers on April 30? Deets Inside