Tony Awards 2024 Nominations: Stereophonic And Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen Musical Lead Nods; Full List Here
The Tony Awards 2024 nominations list is out, and Alicia Key's musical leads the way with 13 nominations. Meanwhile, Stereophonic manages to get 13 nods in the play categories.
The Tony Awards 2024 are set to open their curtains soon. While the fans anticipate their favorites to win, Alicia Keys’ musical, Hell’s Kitchen, and Stereophonic, under the drama categories, lead the way with 13 nominations each. The drama has even set a new record, as the last one was held by Slave Play in 2020. At the time, the play went on to lead with 12 nominations.
Moreover, Malala Yousafzai and Hillary Clinton got their first nods as the producers of Suffs. Here’s the complete list of nominations. Have a look.
Nominations List
Best Musical
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Illinoise
- The Outsiders
- Suffs
- Water for Elephants
Best Play
- Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Author: Jocelyn Bioh
- Mary Jane, Author: Amy Herzog
- Mother Play, Author: Paula Vogel
- Prayer for the French Republic, Author: Joshua Harmon
- Stereophonic, Author: David Adjmi
Best Revival of a Musical
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Gutenberg! The Musical!
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Who’s Tommy
Best Revival of a Play
- Appropriate, Author: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
- An Enemy of the People, New Version: Amy Herzog
- Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Book of a Musical
- Hell’s Kitchen, Kristoffer Diaz
- The Notebook, Bekah Brunstetter
- The Outsiders, Adam Rapp, and Justin Levine
- Suffs, Shaina Taub
- Water for Elephants, Rick Elice
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
- Days of Wine and Roses, Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel
- Here Lies Love, Music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim Lyrics: David Byrne
- The Outsiders, Music & Lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine
- Stereophonic, Music & Lyrics: Will Butler
- Suffs, Music & Lyrics: Shaina Taub
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
- Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
- Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
- Jessica Lange, Mother Play
- Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
- Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
- Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Brody Grant, The Outsiders
- Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
- Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
- Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
- Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
- Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
- Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
- Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
- Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Will Brill, Stereophonic
- Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
- Jim Parsons, Mother Play
- Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
- Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
- Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
- Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
- Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
- Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical
- Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
- Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen
- Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
- Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
- Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
- Amber Iman, Lempicka
- Nikki M. James, Suffs
- Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot
- Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
- Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
- Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Dede Ayite, Appropriate
- Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
- Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
- Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- David Zinn, An Enemy of the People
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen
- Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
- David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
- Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Paul Tazewell, Suffs
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
- Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
- Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
- Jane Cox, Appropriate
- Natasha Katz, Grey House
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- dots, Appropriate
- dots, An Enemy of the People
- Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
- David Zinn, Stereophonic
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
- Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen
- Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
- David Korins, Here Lies Love
- Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
- Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical
- Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
- Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
- Tom Gibbons, Grey House
- Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
- Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
- Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
- Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen
- Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
Best Direction of a Play
- Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
- Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
- Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
- Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Best Direction of a Musical
- Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
- Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen
- Leigh Silverman, Suffs
- Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
- Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Best Orchestrations
- Timo Andres, Illinoise
- Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
- Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders
- Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen
- Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along
Best Choreography
- Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
- Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen
- Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
- Justin Peck, Illinoise
- Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants
