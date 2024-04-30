Exploring Crunchyroll's 2024 Ani-May Event

Crunchyroll's Ani-May Celebration, first held in 2016, has expanded to include over a dozen regional and international retail chains worldwide. This year, starting May 1, fans can discover new home video and merchandise releases for major anime franchises like Jujutsu Kaisen, Tokyo Ghoul, Chainsaw Man, Solo Leveling, Haikyu!!, Spy x Family, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Kaiju No. 8, among others. The event offers exclusive merchandise, sales, and promotions for anime fans worldwide.

Crunchyroll is set to celebrate its second Anti-May event

Crunchyroll is launching its second annual Ani-May celebration with new retail, digital, and streaming activities, including exclusive anime merchandise at Hot Topic in the US, Riachuelo in Brazil, and EMEA retail activations.

"The love and excitement around anime continues to grow and for Ani-May, we're revealing a fresh lineup of apparel, home goods, and more to empower fans to live authentically into their fandom," said Anna Songco Adamian, Vice President, Global Consumer Products, Crunchyroll. "We have lined up an incredible slate of international retail partners who, like us, are passionate about providing fans with a variety of ways to enjoy and display their love for their favorite films, series, and characters."

Hot Topic will celebrate Ani-May across its stores in the United States and Canada, and online at hottopic.com, with month-long activations and special promotions, including exclusive anime merchandise, a limited edition Crunchyroll-Hime sticker gift with anime purchase.

In addition to Hot Topic, retailers include Barnes & Noble (U.S.), Riachuelo (Brazil), Gameplanet (Mexico), Grupo Control (Mexico), Falabella (Peru), Games Academy/ Funside (Italy), Cultura (France), Thalia (Germany and Austria), MediaSaturn (Germany), GameStop (Germany), Mueller (Germany and Austria), Hugendubel (Germany) and XS Toys (Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia).

The Crunchyroll Store is participating in the festivities by spotlighting one or two major anime franchises each week, with merchandise offers and deals varying depending on the individual chain.

The included series are listed below:

May 1-7: Chainsaw Man

May 8-21: Kaiju No. 8 and Solo Leveling

May 22-28: Dragon Ball Super

May 29: Jujutsu Kaisen

From May 1-14, U.S. customers can save up to 60% on DVD/Blu-ray releases for select titles. Starting May 15, there will be a special Ani-May Celebration sale with discounts of up to 70% on anime-related products. Fans of Crunchyroll's mascot, Crunchyroll-Hime, will receive two event-exclusive collectibles for Ani-May 2024. Those spending over $75 at the Crunchyroll Store will receive a complimentary Hime Ani-May pin and sticker gifts with select anime-themed purchases.

Crunchyroll is celebrating Ani-May on a global scale

While Crunchyroll is an American company, it has gone to great lengths to ensure that fans all around the world will get a piece of the action next month. Crunchyroll is offering a "nothing that money can buy prize" to fans worldwide at the Japan Expo in Paris, France. Participating Ani-May retailers in Europe are offering customers a weekend with VIP access to Crunchyroll's Expo booth, which will take place from July 11-14 at Parc des Expositions de Villepinte.

HMV, with locations in the UK, Belgium, and Ireland, will provide customers with early access to exclusive home video releases for popular series like Mob Psycho 100 and Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World. Mueller, Germany, Austria, will introduce Crunchyroll-licensed manga titles like Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family, Blue Lock, and Dandadan to its library for the first time.

For those who are not subscribed to Crunchyroll's premium streaming service, Ani-May is perhaps the best opportunity for fans to obtain access to some of the company's latest hits. Starting May 1, Crunchyroll will add 20 new anime series to its free-to-watch with ads collection. Notably, this lineup includes Crunchyroll's hit dark fantasy, Solo Leveling, Season 1 of which premiered on January 6 and concluded on March 31.

Other highlights from the upcoming free-to-watch slate include Dr. Stone, Soul Eater, Rent-a-Girlfriend!, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Chainsaw Man. MAPPA and Wit Studio's historical drama Vinland Saga, which many fans accused of being robbed at Crunchyroll's 2024 Anime Awards, will also be featured.

