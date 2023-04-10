Color Riot - how to choose hair color for brown eyes

Hair colors are style statements that define your attitude. A hair color that complements your eyes can help pop your facial features. It makes or breaks your style statement. Brown is the most common eye color worldwide. It is versatile and can work well with a variety of hair colors; from warm tones to cool tones. In this blog, we'll explore how to choose hair color for brown eyes and help you find the perfect match.

How to Choose Hair Color for Brown Eyes

The first thing on the to-do list for choosing the best hair color for brown eyes is to understand the factors that play a key role in complementing it. Hair is one of many complementary factors. It is essential to facial esthetics that your eye and hair colors complement one another. Here are some of the factors which will help you to determine how to choose hair color for brown eyes.

Look at Your Eye Color:

While some people think of brown eyes as a single color, several types of brown eyes vary in hue, depth, and intensity ( 3 ). Let’s explore some of the types of brown eyes in detail:

Dark Brown Eyes:

Dark brown eyes are the most common type of brown eyes. They are characterized by a deep, rich color that can sometimes appear almost black. Dark brown eyes are often associated with strength, reliability, and a sense of mystery.

Light Brown Eyes:

Light brown eyes have a lighter, more muted shade of brown than dark brown eyes. They are often described as having a honey or caramel-like color. Light brown eyes are associated with warmth, friendliness, and approachability.

Amber Eyes:

Amber eyes are a unique shade of brown that contain golden or yellow hues. They are often described as having a warm, glowing appearance. Amber eyes are relatively rare, and they are often associated with creativity, intelligence, and an adventurous spirit.

Hazel Eyes:

Hazel eyes are a mix of brown and green, with specks of gold and/or gray. They can appear to change color depending on lighting and what color clothing someone is wearing. Hazel eyes are often associated with depth, mystery, and an intense gaze.

Consider Your Skin Undertone

There is no specific skin tone that is naturally associated with brown eyes, as people of all skin tones can have brown eyes. Genetics, specifically the quantity and type of melanin in the iris, governs eye color.

You should look at your skin's undertone in addition to its color. The color of your skin as it appears to others is referred to as your "complexion." The tissues under your skin determine the shade of your complexion, which is called the undertone.

Undertones can be of three types:

Warm (usually yellowish)

Cold (usually pinkish or bluish)

Neutral

For an Asian population, hair color for warm skin tone and brown eyes should be ideal, and for Caucasians, hair color for fair skin or olive skin and brown eyes would be ideal.

Your Hair’s Health and Natural Color

A vast majority of the population has darker hair color, primarily shades of black and brown. Dark hair requires bleaching before the application of the dye. This might lead to unnecessary hair damage and dryness. When contemplating how to choose hair color for brown eyes, also consider your hair's health.

To reduce chemical exposure, hairstreaks, concentrating on the side locks, would be ideal for black hair. Women with lighter hair tones are welcome to get full hair color to go with their eye colors.

Your Personality

Research has not found any significant link between hair color and personality traits. People of all hair colors can have a wide variety of personalities, and hair color is not a reliable indicator of character, behavior, or temperament. So if you’re up for a makeover, just go ahead with it! Avoid making assumptions or judgments about individuals based on their hair color or any other physical characteristic.

Your style statement

If you want to dress in more vibrant hues of golden, red, and yellow, you should choose lighter hair colours like caramel or honey brown. To complete the style, you can think about highlighting the hair rather than changing the colour completely. If you look better in softer hues like grey, green, and blue, then go ahead and sport a strong hair colour like dark brown or blonde.

Best Hair Colors for Brown Eyes

Let’s explore some of the best hair colors for brown eyes to help you find the perfect match.

Warm Brown

Warm brown hair colors, such as chestnut or caramel, can compliment brown eyes by adding depth and richness to the overall look. These shades have warm undertones that can help bring out the golden flecks in brown eyes, creating a beautiful and natural look.

Auburn

Auburn is a reddish-brown shade that works well with brown eyes, especially if you have warm undertones in your skin. This color can add warmth and dimension to your hair, and the red tones can make your brown eyes stand out even more.

Honey Blonde

Honey blonde is a warm, golden shade that can bring out the warmth in brown eyes. This hair color is perfect for those with warm undertones in their skin, and it can create a sun-kissed, natural look that is perfect for summer.

Dark Chocolate

If you have deep brown eyes, dark chocolate hair color can complement your eye color beautifully. This rich, dark shade has warm undertones that can bring out the richness in your brown eyes and create a stunning, dramatic look.

Burgundy

Burgundy is a deep, rich shade that can work well with brown eyes, especially if you have cool undertones in your skin. This color can add depth and dimension to your hair, and the cool tones can make your brown eyes stand out even more.

Jet Black

Jet black hair can create a striking contrast with brown eyes, making them pop even more. This hair color is perfect for those with warm undertones in their skin, and it can create a bold, edgy look that is perfect for those who love to make a statement.

Several hair colors can compliment brown eyes, whether you have warm or cool undertones in your skin. When choosing a hair color, it's important to consider your skin tone, as well as your style and preferences. With the right hair color, you can enhance your natural beauty and create a stunning look that will turn heads.

Best Hair Color for Fair Skin and Brown Eyes

Warm hair colors compliment people with fair skin and brown eyes. Golden blonde, honey blonde, caramel, and copper tones can complement your skin tone and draw attention to your eyes. If you prefer darker hair, consider trying shades of warm browns, such as chestnut or mahogany. These colors can give your hair depth and dimension while still complimenting your skin tone.

Cool or ashy hair colors should be avoided because they can wash out fair skin and make it appear dull. Platinum blonde, ash blonde, and cool brown hair colors can be particularly unflattering.

Hair colors to avoid: Most hair colors suit a fair skin type with brown eyes. Avoid a color that is frankly in contrast to your eye color, fashion style and personality.

Hair Color for Olive Skin and Brown Eyes

Undertones in olive skin can be both warm and cool.

Olive skin with warm or yellowish undertones and brown eyes looks best with hair colors like golden blonde, honey blonde, caramel, or copper. It exudes an ethnic vibe.

Darker shades can also look great on olive skin and brown eyes, particularly if you have a cool undertone or are pinkish. Consider using cool brown, espresso, or black as accent colors.

Hair colors to avoid: Stay away from blue, green and purple hair colors that look too bright against your skin tone.

Hair Color for Warm Skin Tones and Brown Eyes

Golden or honey-brown hues can best compliment warm skin tones and make your eyes stand out. Adding caramel or honey highlights to brown hair can give it the required vigor and dimension.

Consider auburn or copper hair colors for a more edgy appearance. Your skin tone and eye color will be in stark contrast. Red and burgundy hues can also give you that much-needed edge.

Hair colors to avoid: Stay away from metallic shades. Ash color and grey might dampen the look

Conclusion

The eyes don’t see what the mind doesn’t know, and it is true for your beautiful brown eyes as well. How to choose hair color for brown eyes seems like a daunting task to begin with, but when you are aware of the factors that interact, it isn’t that tough. Brown is one of the best eye colors you can have; it's the one you're born with. It would be a fantastic makeover to add a hair color tint to this. Your appearance can truly shine with the right hair color that compliments the color of your eyes.

