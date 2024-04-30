Doja Cat: No Kids Allowed at Concerts

Iconic American rapper and singer Doja Cat clarified that she's not running a kid-friendly establishment or hosting family-friendly events. She talked about the explicit content of her music and emphasized that her lyrics aren't meant for children to hear.

"I don't know what you're thinking, but I don't create music for kids. So, if you have children, leave them at home, damn it," she wrote, without explaining what prompted her to express her thoughts on the issue.

Doja Cat warns parents: Keep kids at home during raunchy shows

The 28-year-old, getting ready for her Scarlet Tour overseas, addressed the explicit lyrics in her songs that aren't appropriate for children. She questioned why parents would bring their kids to her show, where she raps about adult themes like sex. She emphasized leaving children at home.

At Coachella 2024, Doja Cat stood out with her bold performance. She wore revealing outfits and lingerie while singing her hedonistic songs. She also released a special Funko Pop! figure based on her Coachella appearance.

Doja Cat rejects role Model label in explicit track 'F–k the girls (FTG)

The Say So singer will lead several radio concerts, such as Hot 97's Summer Jam, before heading to Europe for various shows and festival performances in England, Amsterdam, Italy, and beyond.

In Scarlet's F–k the Girls (FTG), Doja Cat addresses not being viewed as a role model for kids. She raps, "Since when were y'all my bastard children? Go ahead and raise yourselves. Come get your bad-ass kids, no need to mention."

Scarlet Johnson entered the Billboard 200 at No. 4 in October, selling 72,000 album units in its first week.

Doja Cat faces backlash over past controversies

Doja Cat has faced controversies before. In 2023, she called her supporters "wretched," which drew criticism. She also sparked backlash by responding sharply to criticism about her personal life, causing nearly 400,000 fans to unfollow her on Instagram, hurting her social media presence.

The trouble started with photos of Doja Cat and J. Cyrus circulating online, sparking accusations of grooming and misconduct against Cyrus based on his past Twitch posts. Doja responded by blocking some followers and making a sassy comment on Instagram, essentially dismissing their opinions and saying goodbye to what she called miserable h**s.

The controversy continued as Doja made more controversial posts on Threads, insulting her fans and urging them to find jobs. She also criticized their nickname, kittens or kittens, expressing annoyance that they had adopted it without her approval.

The drama caused a significant drop in her follower count, with over 566,040 unfollows on Instagram alone in the past month, as reported by Social Blade. Despite the criticism, Doja has not apologized for any of her actions.

Now, her ex-fans are voicing their complaints online, sparking heated debates. It's like a fierce fight, and tensions remain high as the controversy continues.

