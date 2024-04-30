Sunny Deol reviews Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies: 'Haven't seen such a heartwarming and innocent film in long'

Kiran Rao returned to her director's chair with Laapataa Ladies after a significant hiatus. Backed by Aamir Khan’s production house, the film received rave reviews with unwavering support and love from critics and audiences alike. Sunny Deol recently watched the movie and shared his valuable review on his social media account.

Laapataa Ladies was recently released on Netflix. Sharing his review of the film, Sunny Deol recommended that everyone watch it.

Sunny Deol praises Laapataa Ladies

On April 29, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram Story and re-shared a post where it's written that Laapataa Ladies is trending at number 1 on Netflix.

Re-sharing it, the Gadar 2 actor penned, "Just finished watching #LaapataLadies, haven't seen such a heartwarming and innocent film in long. All my best to @raodyness and team, will recommend all to watch this gem (happy emoji)" He also translated his review into Hindi.

Have a look:

Hansal Mehta reviews Kiran Rao-directed Laapataa Ladies

On April 27, Hansal Mehta took to his X (Twitter) account and shared his review for the film Laapataa Ladies.

He wrote, “Saw the very big hearted and moving Laapata Ladies. Sometimes all that is needed is simplicity and clarity. This film is that. I went in expecting more and finished with more than it apparently delivers. It is old fashioned in a good way and modern in a very invisible manner. It is deceptively simple in its treatment and humour."

Sneha Desai on Laapataa Ladies story

Speaking about the story, the film's writer Sneha Desai stated, “The story spoke so beautifully to us because even though it was set in the heartland of India, it was primarily the story of any woman. You place it in an urban milieu and it would still call out to you, you place it in a dark milieu and it would still call out to you."

She continued that it is the universal theme of empowering women, of following your dreams, of finding yourself when you have lost track of your dreams and aspirations that called out to us and decided that they wanted to say a lot of things through their characters and this story.

Aamir Khan heaps praises on Sparsh Shrivastava

During the chat with author Neelesh Misra for Netflix India, Aamir Khan praised all the actors of Laapataa Ladies, particularly Sparsh Shrivastava, whom Aamir admitted surprised him. He said, “When I saw the film for the first time, when Kiran showed me the first cut, all the actors, including even the junior-most actors, did a great job."

He continued, "These three, he gestured toward Nitanshi, Pratibha, and Ravi, did a great job. You fulfilled your roles with such flair. But the character that surprised me was Sparsh’s. His performance shocked me. I could see the others’ performance on paper itself. But Sparsh’s character wasn’t written so clearly on paper. He had nothing to do; he was just panicking and running around. But when I saw him enact it, I was bowled over. The way he has performed it, your heart goes out to him.”

More about Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao's directorial under the Aamir Khan Productions, Laapataa Ladies, is set in 2001 in rural India. Chaos ensues as two young brides lose their way during a train journey, creating merriment.

Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies was released in the theaters on March 1. The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Currently, the film is streaming on Netflix.

