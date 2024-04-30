American singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga has canceled her plans to throw her sister's bachelorette party at The Box due to a sexual harassment lawsuit against the nightclub. Instead of supporting the club amid the legal dispute, her team and Lower East Side artists have asked the Bad Romance star to reschedule the celebration for her fashion-designing sister, Natali Germanotta, as reported by Page Six, citing sources.

A former worker at The Box has sued the nightclub, claiming it allowed men to harass a bottle girl sexually.

Worker alleges managers coerced staff into sexual acts at the box

In court papers from 2022, the worker alleged that managers at The Box instructed female staff to dress provocatively and roam New York City to attract male customers. These customers were allegedly provided with sexual acts, intercourse, drugs, and excessive alcohol by other female employees who were coerced into performing these actions.

The court documents claim that bosses offered female workers career opportunities, access to celebrity clients, and money in exchange for sexual acts. However, they faced job loss threats if they declined.

Local artists integral to Lady Gaga's roots at the box

While The Box is famously situated in the Lower East Side, renowned as the birthplace of Mother Monster, its essence is deeply intertwined with the contributions of long standing local artists and entertainers who have been integral to its identity for years.

Since 2007, this nightclub has been popular for Fashion Week gatherings, drawing in celebs like Zoë Kravitz, Lindsay Lohan, and Miley Cyrus.

The location of Natalia's toast for the soon-to-be bride is still unknown. Natalia is famous for creating stunning stage outfits for the singer, including those worn at the 2022 Grammy Awards, the 2022 Chromatica Ball, and Gaga's Las Vegas residency.

