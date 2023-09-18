Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo Benefits And Side Effects

The Alpecin caffeine shampoo range has become super popular in recent times. We all know caffeine's great for waking us up, but it seems that it can do wonders for your hair too. There's some debate about caffeine's hair benefits, but many people swear by it. It's not as simple as drinking more coffee, though. The German-based Alpecin claims to have a solution to all types of hair loss problems with their research-backed caffeine hair care products. Let's dig into how it works and how to use it right.

What Is Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo?

A scientific study once found that using shampoo containing caffeine or coffee bean extracts might give your hair a growth boost. That's how the whole caffeine shampoo thing started. One of the pioneers in this was Alpecin, a German men's hair care brand that's been around since 1905. But it wasn't until 2010 that they introduced the first-ever caffeine shampoo to the market.

The brand mixes stuff like caffeine, zinc, niacin, biotin, and castor oil. And they've got quite the lineup of caffeine-infused products, too. This German engineering for your hair includes the following products.

Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo C1: Strengthens hair during washing Double Effect Caffeine Shampoo: Reduces hair loss and oily dandruff Alpecin Hybrid Caffeine Shampoo: This is for dry dandruff Caffeine Liquid: Reduces hair loss Tuning Shampoo: Hair tuning during every hair wash

It's said that long-term use of Alpecin might help you keep your hair looking youthful. According to the people who've tried it, your hair gets tougher at the roots, and it doesn't fall out as much. Also, most caffeine-based haircare products do this trick.

But here's the real question: What makes Alpecin stand out from the crowd of caffeine-based shampoos? Let's find out.

Does Alpecin Shampoo Work for Hair Loss?

Caffeine shampoo is said to work successfully in a lot of cases. Many companies make this claim, but Alpecin takes it a step further by providing research analysis to back up their products. Plus, there is other viable evidence out there that supports caffeine’s capacity to provide energy for hair growth.

Here is why it really does work.

1. Penetrates Hair Follicles

A study back in 2014 did some experiments with a 1 percent caffeine shampoo. They applied it to the chest, doing two things. On one side, they sealed up the hair follicles with a varnish-wax mix. On the other side, they left them as is. After 2 minutes, they washed off the shampoo and took blood samples at different times over the next 72 hours.

In the group where the follicles were left open, caffeine showed up in the blood as early as 5 minutes after applying the shampoo. In the other group, it took a longer 30 minutes to detect caffeine in the blood ( 1 ).

So this proved that caffeine can make its way through hair follicles.

2. Long Lustrous Hair

In 2007, a study found that caffeine could help fend off the effects of DHT (Dihydrotestosterone). One of the effects of the testosterone hormone is to mess with your hair growth and cause hair thinning. It also encouraged longer hair growth. They took biopsies from 14 guys aged 20 to 45, all at stage 3 or 4 on the Norwood scale (a way to measure baldness) ( 2 ).

The results suggest that the more these hair follicles interacted with caffeine, the longer their hair shafts grew.

3. Stops Hair Loss Hormones

Men usually get hit harder with hair loss than women. It's often because of DHT messing with the hair follicles. This type of hair loss is called androgenetic alopecia (AGA), or male-pattern baldness, and it affects over half of the men over 50 ( 3 ).

But here's where caffeine comes in as a hero. Research shows that caffeine could be a serious player in stopping AGA. It turns out that women with high DHT levels can also face hair loss, often as a result of menopause.

4. Caffeine Shampoo vs. Minoxidil

Now, when it comes to AGA, the most common treatments are finasteride (for men) and minoxidil (for both male and female pattern baldness). A 6-month study put caffeine and minoxidil to the test.

The results showed that Minoxidil had a mean improvement in anagen ratio of 11.68%, while the 0.2% caffeine solution showed an anagen improvement of 10.59%. So, not a massive difference, only 1.09% in mean values between the two groups ( 4 ).

Well, then Alpecin’s caffeine-based liquid might just be as good as minoxidil for people dealing with androgenetic alopecia.

Benefits of Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo

The Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo is not just about the caffeine. This shampoo packs a bunch of other hair-loving ingredients like potassium sorbate. Here's what they can do for your hair.

Promotes Natural Hair Growth : It's got caffeine, which might penetrate and wake up those hair follicles and boost healthy hair growth ( 1 ), ( 3 ).

It's got caffeine, which might penetrate and wake up those hair follicles and boost healthy hair growth ( ), ( ). Strengthens The Roots: Caffeine also helps make your hair roots stronger, so you won't see as much breakage.

Caffeine also helps make your hair roots stronger, so you won't see as much breakage. Minimizes Scalp Issues: Dandruff isn't just annoying, it can mess with your scalp's health and pave the way for weakened hair structure. The product has piroctone olamine in there, which fights off a fungus called Malassezia globosa that can cause dandruff ( 5 ).

Here are other cool benefits based on the Alpecin Shampoo reviews.

It can help clear out all the gunk and buildup from hair products without any funky chemicals.

It can even out the pH levels of your hair and scalp.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that it's great for taming dry, frizzy hair and making it soft and smooth.

And for all you DIY hair color enthusiasts, it can work as a natural hair dye.

Side Effects of Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo

So, there's been a lot of talk about caffeine shampoos being the solution to hair loss, but here's the scoop: while some claim they work, there isn't strong scientific proof that they are an alternative to hair loss treatments.

In the UK, starting from March 2018, the company couldn't advertise that their caffeine shampoo "helps reduce hair loss" anymore. That's because the Advertising Standards Authority decided this claim was a bit misleading. They basically said there wasn't enough good scientific evidence to back it up.

The company did provide a bunch of studies, summaries, and even a survey of what people thought, but the authorities still said it wasn't enough. Even the manufacturer's website, where they published all these studies, says that they can't totally guarantee the accuracy of their products. Thus what works fine for some might not work the same way for you as well.

Now, about side effects. Caffeine shampoos are usually pretty gentle, but they can sometimes cause:

Scalp irritation - Some people might feel a little itchy or irritated due to the presence of parabens.

Some people might feel a little itchy or irritated due to the presence of parabens. Hair color changes - In some cases, hair could turn a bit darker.

In some cases, hair could turn a bit darker. Less effective over time - After using caffeine shampoo for a while, it might not work as well as it did in the beginning.

The Right Way to Use Alpecin Shampoo?

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo:

Step 1: Wet your hair thoroughly.

Wet your hair thoroughly. Step 2: Squeeze some shampoo onto your palm and apply it to your wet hair.

Squeeze some shampoo onto your palm and apply it to your wet hair. Step 3: Now, massage it gently into your scalp for about 2-3 minutes. Use a circular motion for this.

Now, massage it gently into your scalp for about 2-3 minutes. Use a circular motion for this. Step 4: Let it sit on your scalp for another 2-3 minutes.

Let it sit on your scalp for another 2-3 minutes. Step 5: Finally, rinse it off with regular water.

Even after you rinse the shampoo out, the caffeine content doesn't just disappear. It keeps working its magic. It goes from your hair into your scalp and then to your hair follicles. Because it gets absorbed quickly, you only need to leave the shampoo on for about 2 to 3 minutes.

Frequency

When it comes to caffeine shampoo, you can use it 2 to 3 times a week for better results. But using it more often than that probably won't make much of a difference and might even make your scalp a little unhappy.

Caffeine Shampoo - DIY recipes

While Alpecin has good reviews, finding chemical-free alternatives can be tough. But the good news is, that you can still get the perks of caffeine with some easy DIY recipes for your own caffeine shampoo.

1. Basic Coffee Shampoo

Ingredients:

1/2 teaspoon of coffee powder

4 to 5 tablespoons of shampoo

Process:

Take a small bowl and pour the shampoo into it.

Add the coffee powder to the shampoo.

Stir it well so that the coffee mixes nicely with the shampoo.

Moisten your hair with a bit of water and apply this mixture all over your hair.

Wait for about 2-3 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly with lukewarm water.

2. Coconut Caffeine Shampoo

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons of whole coffee beans

3 cups of coconut oil

Process:

Put the coconut oil into a slow cooker.

Add the coffee beans.

Cover the cooker and let it cook on low for about 5-6 hours. Make sure to stir it every 30 minutes.

After that, strain the oil and remove the coffee beans.

Now, you can directly massage this coffee-infused oil onto your scalp or mix it with your regular shampoo and leave-in conditioner.

3. Dry Shampoo Made with Coffee

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of coffee powder

2 tablespoons of arrowroot powder

Process:

Take the coffee powder in a mixing bowl. Ensure it's finely ground and smooth. If not, you can grind it more finely.

Add the arrowroot powder to the coffee powder.

Using a foundation brush, apply this dry mixture to your scalp and along your hairline.

Let it sit for a few minutes to absorb dirt, dust, and excess oil.

Finally, brush your hair thoroughly to remove the mixture.

Conclusion

Alpecin caffeine shampoo could be a great fit in your hair care routine due to its range of potential benefits. It claims to speed up hair growth and fight hair loss with its active ingredient - Caffeine. The shampoo also minimizes scalp issues like dandruff and itchiness. While we await more strong studies, it's worth noting that Alpecin currently offers some of the top caffeine products on the market. But remember, hair loss has many causes, like genes and vitamins. So, to tackle it, you need a complete plan, not just caffeine shampoo.

