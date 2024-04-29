3x WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces WNBA Retirement After 16-Year Career: Report

Two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player Candace Parker recently announced her retirement from the WNBA after an illustrious 16-season career.

After playing last season with the Las Vegas Aces and battling a foot injury that limited her to just 18 games, Parker revealed her decision on social media, citing the need for another surgery as a contributing factor.

She took to her Instagram account to put out her long heartfelt retirement announcement. she wrote:

“I know you gon miss me…” 🎶

I’m retiring.

I promised I’d never cheat the game & that I’d leave it in a better place than I came into it. The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it’s time. My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it.”

Throughout her time in the league, Parker's impact was undeniable as she made an immediate impression after being drafted first overall in 2008 by the Los Angeles Sparks, where she won Rookie of the Year and MVP honors in her debut year.

Renowned for her exceptional skill and versatility, Parker garnered league wide acclaim, earning seven All-Star selections and twice being crowned the Most Valuable Player. Her impact extended beyond the WNBA, as she also attained Olympic gold with the United States on two occasions, underscoring her prowess on the international stage.

Parker's departure marks the end of a remarkable 16-year journey, during which she consistently elevated the game and left an enduring imprint on women's basketball, cementing her status as a future Hall of Famer.

Breanna Stewart's Reaction to Candace Parker Retirement is Going Viral

Breanna Stewart's reaction to Candace Parker's retirement announcement has captured widespread attention across the basketball world, resonating deeply with fans and fellow athletes alike.

During a New York Liberty training camp practice, Stewart was asked for her response to Parker's retirement, and her genuine surprise and emotion were evident from her face.

Expressing astonishment, Stewart's initial words were: "What?! Wow"

Stewart also reflected on Parker's remarkable career and acknowledged the profound influence that Parker has had both on and off the court. Stewart's heartfelt and candid reaction has swiftly gained traction, emblematic of the widespread sentiment of appreciation and respect for Parker's enduring legacy.

