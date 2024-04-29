Harvey Weinstein’s Conviction Is Nullified; Actor Receives Medical Assistance After Returning To New York

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Harvey Weinstein might have another chance to prove innocence!

The Untouchable actor was convicted of sexual assault charges on his former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and rape charges on a budding actress Jessica Mann in 2020. However, the court recently nullified his conviction due to the use of unrelated evidence. However, Weinstein's health deteriorated, and he was admitted to Bellevue Hospital.

Harvey Weinstein's terrible physical health

The 72-year-old actor looked visibly pale and walked, holding a stick, as he was spotted returning to NYC. His lawyer, Arthur Aidala, says the actor is a "train wreck" as far as his physical health is concerned. They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help physically. He's got a lot of problems. He's getting all kinds of tests. He's somewhat of a train wreck health-wise," Aidala said.

It's been a while since the actor was dealing with multiple health issues, like diabetes, cardiac issues, sleep apnea, and eye problems. He was housed at the Mohawk Correctional Facility but was transferred to the Bellevue Hospital when his condition worsened.

Weinstein's rape conviction to have a re-trial

The New York Court of Appeals and the prosecutors on the case have intentions to retry the actor's oral sex and rape convictions. This decision was made on the grounds that the jurors were exposed to evidence that was unrelated to the case. So, a precise re-trial will give the actor another chance to get out of prison. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The change in the prosecutor's mind could also be due to Weinstein's physical deterioration. However, the latter will remain under custody and will be treated for his ailments under supervision until the re-trial takes place. Weinstein's lawyer also mentions that he may physically look sick but mentally he is "sharp as a tack."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.