‘If It’s Not NBA, I Don’t Want to Play’: Kevin Porter Jr Wants NBA Return Within a Month of Greek Club Signing

Kevin Porter Jr. has a recent desire to play in the NBA again. Having barely spent a month in the PAOK in Greece, he has now come up with a willingness to play in the pro league for a second time.

The X/Twitter account of the PAOK BC Mateco shared a clip from Porter Jr.’s recent interview appearance where he said: “If I have opportunity to go back to the NBA, then I'll probably go back to the NBA. If it's not the NBA, I don't want to play for no other club than PAOK.”

Despite his gratefulness for the opportunity and family-like atmosphere at PAOK, Porter has expressed his desire to return to the NBA, highlighting that if given the opportunity, he would prefer to return to the NBA rather than stay overseas for another year.

However, Porter Jr. has been performing impressively in Greece, averaging 20.75 points, 8.25 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 3 steals per game across his first four games with PAOK. Despite facing a halt in his NBA career due to a domestic violence case, he secured a new opportunity by signing with the Greek team in early April. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

His strong statement reflects his determination to pursue his dreams and compete at the highest level, underlining his ambition and unwavering commitment to professional basketball.

Also Read: From USD 80 Million to USD 10 Thousand: This Former NBA Star’s Pay Cut in Greece Will SHOCK You

Advertisement

Kevin Porter Jr. is Experiencing a Hefty Slash in His Payout

During his tenure with the Houston Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. was perceived as a reliable guard with promising potential. However, the current circumstances for Porter Jr. have taken a negative turn.

He has transitioned to a contract with Greek Club PAOK, resulting in a substantial reduction in his earnings compared to his previous lucrative four-year extension with the Rockets, now being paid only ten thousand dollars for approximately a month.

The transition to the Greek Club has brought about a significant decline in economic terms for Porter Jr., especially considering his previous multimillion-dollar contract with the Rockets. This turn of events illustrates a stark contrast from his previous financial standing.

As I earlier reported, before heading to the Greek club, Porter Jr. had Rocket's four-year extension worth 82.5 million dollars. Seemingly, the payout he is getting at present would seem mere justifiable in comparison with his NBA purse.

Also Read: Throwback: When Kobe Bryant Debuted for Lakers and Became Youngest Player in NBA History