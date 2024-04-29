WATCH: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Jr NTR enjoy star-studded dinner, Hrithik Roshan arrives hand-in-hand with GF Saba Azad

Bollywood celebs also try to catch up with their mates on a Sunday, just like most of us. Well, those walking the streets of Bandra were pleasantly surprised when Indian actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and others joined South star Jr NTR for a chilled-out dinner.

The current IT couple of B-town, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were also spotted at the same venue.

Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebs head out for dinner date

A couple of hours ago, on April 28, Ranbir Kapoor was seen coming out of his swanky car along with popular South Indian actor Jr NTR. Dressed in black, the two actors waited for a couple of minutes as Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar joined them.

Wearing a pretty flowy one-shoulder dress in white and yellow, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked stunning. Karan didn’t disappoint his fans as he was seen in a black shirt with blue distressed denims. Soon after, the four stars were escorted inside the eatery where they enjoyed the night together.

Take a look:

In another clip, Hrithik Roshan was seen entering the same venue with his girlfriend, actress Saba Azad. The Fighter actor made a stylish entry donning an effortless ensemble comprising a pair of denims, a striped shirt, shoes, and a cap.

Saba, on the other hand, set major summer goals in her white spaghetti top and beige pants. Accessorizing her look with a clutch and high heels, she wore minimal makeup and tied her hair in a sleek tight high bun.

Take a look:

To refresh your memory, Alia and Ranbir were seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva which Karan Johar produced whereas Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan along with Kiara Advani will co-star in Ayan’s upcoming project War 2, produced by YRF which is currently being filmed.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is busy with the shooting of Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayana. The movie also stars actress Sai Pallavi and KGF actor Yash. As for Bollywood’s heartthrob Alia Bhatt, she recently wrapped up Vasan Bala's Jigra co-starring Vedang Raina. She is also producing the movie with Karan Johar.

