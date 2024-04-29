Keith Urban Recalls His First Meeting With Nicole Kidman; Calls Her ‘A Real Life Princess’

Keith Urban joined Nicole Kidman at the AFI Awards Gala, where Kidman was honored with a Lifetime Achievement award on April 26. While the actress was surrounded by her friends and well-wishers at the ceremony, her husband took the opportunity to recall their first meeting.

Urban revealed that he was extremely nervous meeting with the Big Little Lies star because of her overwhelming aura. The country singer shared that at first, he played it cool but later had to make the first move.

Keith Urban’s speech for Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban described the moments in detail that led Kidman to be his wife. While the Hollywood star was accompanied by her teenage daughters and friends from the industry, she couldn’t hold back her tears as Kidman continued to revive the moments.

The Fighter singer began his speech by recalling that he met Kidman in January of 2005. He continued to say, “I was trying to play it cool, but inside I felt like I'd snuck into the royal ball simply because Nic had such a truly otherworldly aura about her.”

Adding to the statements, Urban said, "I felt a bit like I was meeting a real-life princess. And despite all of that, I did manage to get her phone number on a tiny piece of paper."

Keith revealed that he toppled the piece of paper with Nicole’s phone number for a week before giving her a call. The singer admitted being nervous to call the actress. Finally, Urban said, “I did, as you probably figured out, pluck up the courage to finally call her.”

Keith Urban Spoke Of Nicole Kidman’s Spirit

In between his speeches, Urban took a chance to talk about Nicole Kidman’s spirit and courage, as she did not lose hope in her marriage after the singer was admitted to rehab.

The country singer confessed that he entered the rehab facilities just four months into his marriage with Kidman. Urban said, “I do want to take the opportunity to talk about Nic's heart and her spirit. We got married in June 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions, which I’d done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens.”

Keith added, “Nic pushed through every negative voice, I’m sure even some of her own. And she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later.”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two daughters from their marriage.

