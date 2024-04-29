Evan Anderson’s INSANE Celebration of Draft Selection Has the NFL World Laughing; Details Inside

The 2024 NFL draft broke multiple records. The 775,00 crowd was the biggest in the history of the event. Caleb Williams was the No.1 overall pick and will represent the Chicago Bears. After the NFL draft ended, multiple teams signed undrafted free agents. Last season’s runner-ups, the San Francisco 49ers, want to make no mistakes this time. They added undrafted free agents to their roster. Evan Anderson was one of those and he reacted to it unexpectedly.

Evan Anderson’s collegiate career

Anderson’s performance was at its peak in the 2023 season as he charted 22 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, and defended a pass. He had announced himself for the 2024 NFL draft. His 20 run stops had put him in the top 20 interior defensive linemen of the year.

Anderson played as a nose tackle in 39 games for the Florida Atlanta and completed 145 tackles. It took a long time for him to get a team but he would surely like to cement himself as one of the best linemen in the NFL.

Anderson’s front flip after draft selection

There have been dramatic and funny celebrations after getting picked in the draft but not many can match the craziness of Anderson's. When the 22-year-old got to know that he'd be playing for the San Francisco 49ers, he unpacked an insane celebration. The 326-pound defensive tackle removed his shirt and front-flipped into the swimming pool.

The youngster celebrated the achievement with his family and was seen laughing uncontrollably in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter. He then jumped out of the pool and showered everybody around with champagne.

The San Francisco 49ers GM said that there are a lot of good players out there and it’s their job to find them. The team always looks for players who can help them win a game, he added. The 49ers will begin their campaign hoping to get their hands on the Super Bowl this time.