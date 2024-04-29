‘God I Hate Watching the Sixers’: Fans Make Abrupt Call After Kyle Lowry Draws Foul While Making 3-Pointer Shot

In a recent matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks, Kyle Lowry of the 76ers orchestrated a controversial move that has led to a major backlash among NBA fans.

The foul happened during Game 4 of their first-round postseason showdown, Lowry managed to draw a foul call in an ingenious yet contentious manner against Jalen Brunson of the Knicks.

The pivotal moment came when Lowry, whilst being defended by Brunson, appeared to deliberately trip over him, followed by a theatrical fall with an exaggerated reaction that caught the attention of the referees.

Despite Brunson being extra cautious and keeping his both hands folded to avoid any bodily touch to Lowry, it ultimately resulted in the latter's favor and called a foul.

However, irked with the recent foul involving Joel Embiid, fans seemed totally off to the latest foul attempt and went on to cuss the 76ers.

A fan wrote: “God I hate watching the sixers.”

Controversies Erupted After Joel Embiid’s Similar Foul Against Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in the public eye for their foul attempts on the opponent key players.

Similarly, in a heated matchup during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round series between the 76ers and the New York Knicks, Joel Embiid found himself in the midst of controversy as he was assessed a flagrant-1 foul for an incident involving Mitchell Robinson.

The game quickly escalated in physicality as Embiid and Robinson battled fiercely within the paint, leading to a pivotal moment where Embiid, in a tangle with Robinson, appeared to pull his opponent's leg during a shot attempt.

This action resulted in the foul call against Embiid, prompting Sixers coach Nick Nurse to enforce a temporary benching for the star center. The intensity of the series was apparent as Embiid's early foul added an element of tension to an already emotionally charged encounter, with both teams vying for control and momentum in the playoffs.

Despite the early setback with the foul, Embiid returned to the court in the second quarter and brought a spark of hope for the 76ers. As the All-Star center reentered the game, Philadelphia aimed to capitalize on his scoring prowess against a resilient Knicks defense.

