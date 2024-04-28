PICS: Bipasha Basu wishes Karan Singh Grover on their 8th anniversary, REVEALS why they celebrate on two days

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of their film Alone and fell for each other. After dating each other for a while, the actors got married in April 2016. Earlier today, April 28, the couple penned a heartfelt post for each other to mark 8 years of marital bliss.

The actress also penned a note explaining why they celebrate their big day on two different dates. Read on!

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover wish each other on wedding anniversary

As the clock struck 12 on April 28, actress Bipasha Basu took to social media and dropped a couple of cute images with her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover. Along with those lovey-dovey images, she penned a warm post wishing her husband on their 8th wedding anniversary.

Basu’s post read, “My Everything/ 8 years from the day we officially became husband and wife. Time has flown by so fast. Thank you for loving me more each day. #happyofficialanniversarytous #monkeylove #choosingsunshine #choosinghappiness”

Take a look:

Soon after, the Fighter actor also dropped similar images in the red and white outfits that they wore to TV actor Arti Singh's wedding. He also wrote an emotional post to mark the occasion.

It read, “Happy official anniversary monkey! Thank you for being mine. Thank you for loving me the way you do. It feels like we met yesterday and at the same time it feels like we’ve been together our whole life all our lives. Thank you for this continuous experience of heart exploding kinda love! I love you @bipashabasu.”

Take a look:

If we got by reports, Bipasha and Karan were officially married on April 30. Then why did the couple wish each other on April 28? Clearing the air around this confusion, the actress took to her Instagram stories.

Dropping a clarification, she penned, “Every year I confuse all. I like to celebrate my official wedding anniversary.. the day we legally became husband and wife that is the 28th April and the actual anniversary which is on the 30th April… when we did our pheras. Thank you all for your wishes.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Basu was last seen in Alone while Karan was featured in Fighter.

