Will Prince William And Prince Harry Reunite Amid King Charles’ Cancer Battle? Here’s What We Know

Prince William and Prince Harry might reunite while King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment. The brothers have been in a strained relationship since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. According to royal sources, the reason for the differences between the Prince of Wales and the former royal was a lack of trust.

Now, the reports have suggested that Prince Harry is likely to visit his hometown to meet with his father as the tension regarding the King’s health increases in the palace.

The sources have also claimed that the funeral plans for King Charles are being updated behind the doors of the palace. The funeral plan is code-named Operation Menai Bridge and has been under work since 2022.

What did the royal source say about the princes’ reunion?

Prince Harry is set to visit his hometown in May for the Invictus Games. During his visit, the Duke is scheduled to meet King Charles. However, Meghan Markle and his kids joining the Prince are very slim, but the royal insider said, "it's very likely that when Harry gets back, he'll team up with Prince William again, with Charles perhaps trying to mediate between the brothers' warring factions."

The source further added, "The King will want the brothers to patch things up, so it's more than likely that he could play peacemaker." The royal family has been under scrutiny for a long time, especially after Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Over time, the strained relationships have become increasingly apparent. Only at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022 did the family members get together after the departure of the former royals.

King Charles to return to public duties amidst cancer diagnosis

The monarch is likely to return to public duties while undergoing cancer treatments. On Saturday, Buckingham Palace took to Instagram to reveal the scheduled visits of the King in the coming days. Sharing a picture of King Charles and Queen Camilla, the palace sources shared that the royal couple will be visiting the cancer center on April 30 to meet with the medical experts and patients.

As per the Instagram post, the royal couple will be celebrating the first anniversary of their coronation on May 10, and later in the month, they will host their majesties, the Emporer and the Empress of Japan.

