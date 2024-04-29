How Will Prince William-Kate Middleton Mark Their 13th Wedding Anniversary? Princess’ Cancer Treatment May Impact Celebration

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be celebrating the 13th year of their marriage soon. While the royals are known to have grand celebrations on anniversaries, this year would be different as the couple has planned to keep it lowkey amidst Middleton’s ongoing chemotherapy.

According to Hindustan Times, a royal commentator has shared that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will not have any public commemorations this year and will be spending the day with their three kids.

Prince and Princess of Wales’ previous grand celebrations

Over the past decade, the future King and Queen have hosted grand celebrations for their anniversaries. The major events were on the 10th anniversary, when the royal couple shared a video of all the royal family members, and last year, the social media post showcased a picture of the couple riding their bicycles.

While the Princess of Wales undergoes chemotherapy sessions, the Prince tends to be hands-on with their kids and is following “the modern parenting method.” Even between the health crisis in the royal family and their public duties, the royal couple is prioritizing their kids.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married in 2010, but they had known each other since their university days in 2001. While the duo based their relationship on friendship, the couple dated for almost 9 years. The royals did have a rough patch in between, but they mended it up and have been married for 13 years with three children.

The duo gave an interview together for the first time in 2010, after their engagement. At the time, Prince William said, “There was a good sort of foundation. I do genuinely believe now that being friends with each other is a massive advantage."

On April 29, 2010, the royal couple exchanged vows in front of their loved ones at Westminster Abbey.

