‘It’s Not How You Start, It’s How You Finish’: Nikola Jokic Turns Equestrian on Nuggets’ Slow Start in Loss Against Lakers

The Denver Nuggets fell short of completing a sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first-round playoff series with a 119-108 loss in Game 4.

Despite an incredible performance by Jokic, scoring 33 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and delivering 14 assists, the Nuggets suffered a loss, putting the series at 3-1 in favor of Denver.

However, The Joker was not the one to back down after a defeat. He had one of the most iconic replies during the press conference post the game. While one of the media persons asked about the Nuggets’ slower gameplay against the already three down Lakers, he had an iconic reference to make.

“Of course we want to win, but I learned in horse racing it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. We didn’t finish today very well, so hopefully we can do a better job.”

Despite the setback, the Nuggets had the opportunity to reflect on the series so far, having come back from three consecutive double-digit deficits to win the first three games. A staggering statistic revealed that the Lakers have led the series for 136 minutes, while the Nuggets have led for just under 42 minutes; however, Denver maintains a commanding 3-1 advantage.

Furthermore, Jokic had a remarkable regular season, averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.

With these standout statistics, he stands a strong chance to secure his third MVP Award. The upcoming Game 5 will take place in Denver on Monday evening, determining which team will advance to the next round to face either the Phoenix Suns or the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nikola Jokic Rooted to Family’s Horse Competition in Serbia

Nikola Jokic's deep-rooted passion for horse racing was evident as his family is engaged in horse riding competition.He made a triumphant return to his hometown of Sombor, Serbia, to partake in harness races at the Sombor hippodrome last year.

Despite last year’s NBA championship victory with the Denver Nuggets, Jokic was wholeheartedly devoted to witnessing his family-owned horses compete at the local racetrack.

He was hailed by thousands of enthusiastic supporters, adorned in T-shirts featuring Jokic's portrait and inspiring messages, flocked to the usually tranquil town of Sombor.

The momentous occasion was punctuated by a billboard welcoming the NBA MVP back home, featuring both Jokic in his No. 15 Nuggets jersey and the imagery of galloping horses.

Despite his renowned shyness, Jokic, accompanied by his wife, daughter, brother, father, and friends, made a brief appearance at the racetrack, radiating an air of quiet determination and pride as he supported every race in which his family's stable participated.

