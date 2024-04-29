Number 1 Overall Pick Caleb Williams Has a CLEAR Message for His Haters; Details Inside
The 2024 NFL draft’s number 1 overall pick Caleb Williams wants to answer the haters on the pitch. The Chicago Bears’ draft pick cleared his intention to his haters. Read more details below.
Caleb Williams had a dream night on the first day of the 2024 NFL draft as he was picked by the Chicago Bears as the no.1 overall pick. As soon as he announced that he’d be a part of the 2024 draft, speculations were being made about his destination. Finally, after the Bears made it official, Williams shared his thoughts on his haters in an interview.
Williams’ reaction to getting drafted and the Bears’ surprise
The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner was surely on the moon after becoming the first overall pick. Although the Bears hadn’t left a lot of surprise elements, the youngster could not sink it in. Williams has huge goals for his NFL career which includes chasing Tom Brady’s legacy. He wants to stay with the team for years to come and become the greatest quarterback of all time.
The Chicago Bears made Williams’ day even better as they surprised him with a video call with his USC Trojans teammates. His mother had sent an emotional message for the youngster which left him in tears. At the end of the day, Williams was happy with the love and support he received from his loved ones.
Critics and Caleb Williams’ response
The 22-year-old has been loved by football fans all around the world. But some of them have criticized Williams for his fashion sense. The USC Trojans’ prospect has a passion for nail paints. He has been often seen flaunting his style in public events and he did the same at the 2024 NFL draft as well. He finds it pretty calming and peaceful.
Williams has always ignored statements being thrown around about his sexuality. He delivered a message to his haters recently saying that he does hold grudges. The young lad added that he is going to remember it when he sees them. The haters will get to hear from him on the field.