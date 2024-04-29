Selena Gomez Says She Was ‘Happier’ After Staying Away From Social Media; Calls It ‘Most Rewarding Gift’

Selena Gomez can keep her hands to herself when it comes to social media!

The actress and songstress believes that stepping away from the platform made her happier! The Only Murders In the Building actress has been on and off Instagram numerous times. She finally opened up about her four-year-long hiatus!

Selena Gomez on getting off Instagram

She is literally the most followed female on Instagram, which can be quite daunting! The Wolves singer is known to be reserved and private, and 429 million people throwing their opinions at her is not something she signed up for!

So, it’s cool to take a breather from the platform from time to time! During her appearance at the 2024 TIME 100 Summit, she regarded stepping away from Instagram as “the most rewarding gift to herself.”

"I took four years off of Instagram and I let my team post for me," she said. "I felt like it was the most rewarding gift I gave myself. I was more present. I was happier." She revealed that the time helped her be more "human" and present. It was a much-needed break for her!

Selena Gomez's upcoming projects

The Rare Beuty founder is currently shooting for the fourth season of her hit series Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin and Martin Short in NYC. Meanwhile, she awaits the release of her movie Emilia Perez in May.

She is also working on the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, which has been green-lit for one season. She and Benny Blanco, who are reportedly madly in love, are currently in a long-distance relationship and making it work!