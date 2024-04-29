When Irrfan Khan opened up on getting to see his sons evolve during treatment; wanted to live for wife Sutapa Sikdar

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Irrfan Khan, considered one of the finest actors in India as well as on the global stage, passed away four years ago. The entire nation grieved his loss and paid tribute to his iconic legacy after the actor's demise. Irrfan is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and sons, Babil Khan and Ayaan.

Today, April 29, on the actor’s fourth death anniversary, we revisit the moment when Irrfan Khan discussed his treatment time during an interview, revealing how he got to see his children evolve. He had also expressed that he wanted to live for his wife.

When Irrfan Khan opened up about spending time with wife Sutapa Sikdar and children during his treatment

In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror in 2020, Irrfan Khan revealed the positive things to come out of his cancer treatment. Talking about his sons, Babil Khan and Ayaan Khan, Irrfan said, "The best part is that I've had all the time literally to see them evolve. He described it as a "crucial" time for his younger son, who was a teenager. He had remarked that the older one was no longer a teenager.

Coming to his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, Irrfan mentioned how she was always by his side. He stated, “She has evolved in care-giving, and if I get to live, I want to live for her.” Irrfan claimed that she was the reason he continued to keep at it.

Irrfan further added, “It’s been a roller-coaster ride, a memorable one. Happy moments were underlined because of the inherent uncertainty.” He expressed that they shared tears and laughter together and came closer as a family.

For the uninitiated, Irrfan Khan had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer and underwent treatment for a few years. He passed away at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020.

About Irrfan Khan’s illustrious career

Irrfan Khan made his debut with Salaam Bombay! In 1988. Some of his most popular films include Maqbool, The Lunchbox, Piku, Haider, Hindi Medium, Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, and many more. He was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri in 2011.

