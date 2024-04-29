Travis Kelce Takes Brilliant Catch in Front of Taylor Swift at Mahomes’ Charity Gala

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are spending a lot of quality time in the offseason. Their latest trip was to Las Vegas where they attended Mahomes Foundation’s charity gala. Fans flooded the internet with wholesome comments for the couple after Kelce referenced Swift in the most adorable manner possible. The reigning Super Bowl champion got a chance to show off his skills to his girlfriend and he stole the show.

Mahomes’ charity gala and Kelce’s PDA

Mahomes charity gala is hosted by Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes. It is an auction-based event that donates all the money collected to children and families who need it the most.

Although the most popular at the moment, Kelce and Swift, had only gone to attend the event, they decided to add a twist. The NFL star shared that he and his ‘Significant Other’ want to auction another item that is not on the list. Four tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour which is set to resume in summer were sold for eighty thousand dollars.

Kelce and Mahomes combine for a thrilling moment

In the middle of the event when Kelce stood up, Mahomes threw a ball at him. The Chiefs' tight end got into an awkward position but managed to hold onto the ball. The Kansas City Chiefs star duo might have done it multiple times at Arrowhead Stadium but the one in Las Vegas was truly exceptional.

The two couples went on a double date in Las Vegas after the gala. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will soon be returning to their work which the latter is sad about. Kelce would be looking forward to getting his hands on the Super Bowl for the third time in a row. And Swift will continue her Eras Tour very soon while her TTPD album breaks records.