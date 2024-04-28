Anees Bazmee recalls having health constraints during Akshay Kumar’s Welcome shoot: 'My nose was bleeding'

Anees Bazmee is currently busy shooting for the third installment of the popular horror comedy franchise Bhool Bulaiyya. The filmmaker who has been in the industry for almost four decades now recently opened up about his passion for the craft. In the same conversation, Anees looked back at his iconic 2007 film Welcome and revealed that he suffered some severe health scare during the movie’s shooting.

Bazmee recalled while talking to Sidharth Kannan that once he was shooting in a hospital and was quite unwell. He was accompanied by Nana Patekar in the hospital who was privately suggested by the doctor that Anees Bazmee should be admitted. The No Entry director further detailed, “I shot for that scene but don’t remember shooting it. Even when I sat on the edit table, I couldn’t recollect it.”

The scene in reference was the one where Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar arrived at the hospital to find out that Firoz Khan’s son had been shot. Anees added, “And that became the best comedy scene of the film. I shot that scene with great difficulty; my nose was bleeding.”

Did you know Welcome’s trial show was met with an underwhelming response?

Anees revealed that when Welcome ran its trial show for around 200 people, all of them were sitting blankly and no one laughed. He recalled, “Firoz Bhai (producer Firoz Nadiadwala) got very worried and called me the next day, saying that people were not laughing. Later, after a discussion, he went by my conviction, and we did not make a single change in the film, no addition or subtraction.”

The movie was then released as it is and was declared a smashing hit. Anees in the same conversation confessed that Welcome is his favorite film of all time. He shared, “It is very close to my heart, I made that film in a very happy mood.”

For the unversed, the latest film from the franchise of Welcome titled Welcome To The Jungle is currently under work. Starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Lara Dutta Bhupathi among many others, this film promising hilarious riot will hit the theatres in 2025.

