Benefits of Argan Oil for Hair: The Magic of Liquid Gold

Amidst all the oils we shower our tresses with, argan oil for hair stands out as a hidden gem. Sourced from the heart of the argan tree, this natural elixir has seamlessly integrated into our hair routines. From masks and gels to shampoos and conditioners, you can easily spot them in everything. Its popularity is well-deserved, as it's packed with antioxidants and vitamins that make it a go-to ingredient in many hair and skincare products worldwide. Scroll down to know what it exactly does to your hair and how to use it in your daily routine.

Understanding Argan Oil

Argan oil is called 'liquid gold' for a reason. This yellow-gold elixir oil comes from the kernels of the endemic argan tree in Morocco. It has been a popular ingredient in cosmetics for centuries. Even now you can find them in various skin and hair care products.

Here are three main things that make argan oil for hair a worthy ingredient - essential fatty acids, vitamin E, polyphenols, and antioxidants ( 1 ), ( 2 ). These elements team up to hydrate, nourish, and bring life back to your hair. Whether your hair is dry, damaged, or unruly, argan oil can work wonders.

Argan oil isn't just for beauty; there's a culinary version too. You can find food-grade argan oil in health food stores, Moroccan supermarkets, or even online. It's safe to consume and often used in cooking for internal nourishment.

Whether ingested or topically applied, argan oil is safe for most people.

Argan Oil for Hair: What You Need to Know

Argan oil is a hydrating ingredient. It moisturizes, adds a dazzling shine, protects your locks, prevents annoying hair breakage, and boosts elasticity, making your hair stronger and more manageable.

It is packed with antioxidants, essential fatty acids like omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids, and vitamins that work together to enhance your hair's health.

When shopping for the best argan oil, consider these points:

1. Pure And Organic: Opt for 100% organic and cold-pressed argan oil, preserving its beneficial properties and ensuring it's pure and natural.

The purest form of argan oil has a yellowish-golden hue to it. If you have thick or curly hair, the full-strength or pure argan oil is your go-to. But if it's on the lighter side, there are lighter variations that you can opt for. Plus, it can pair up with hair oils like jojoba, castor oil, or coconut oil for a nourishing hair treat.

2. Packaging: Dark glass bottles protect the oil from sunlight, preserving its freshness and potency. Also, go for a good quality brand that ensures proper packaging and efficacy for maximum benefits.

3. Scent: Pure argan oil has a gentle, nutty aroma. Try to avoid oils with strong, artificial scents, as they may contain unwanted additives that may cause hair damage. Also, a strong or rancid smell indicates that your oil has gone bad.

4. Transparency: Choose a trusted brand that provides clear details about the oil's origin, production process, and certifications, ensuring its quality and authenticity.

5. Allergies: There are no known reasons to avoid this wonderful oil. However, if you have nut allergies, it's always wise to chat with your doctor before diving into any new oil-based hair care routine. Or else do a patch test and find out if it suits you.

Argan Oil Benefits for Hair

Argan oil, derived from the Moroccan argan tree, is a natural treasure for your hair. It's packed with antioxidants and fatty acids, especially vitamin E, known for its scalp and hair benefits. Everyday pollution, chemical treatments, and heat tools damage our hair, but argan oil can be a savior. The antioxidants and nourishing elements in them can keep your hair moisturized, shield it from styling damage, and protect against free radicals. Let's see how argan oil for hair benefits its growth.

1. Hair Growth And Loss Prevention:

While specific studies on argan oil and hair loss are limited, its nutrients, especially vitamin E, promote healthy hair growth. Vitamin E has been linked to improved hair growth in research studies ( 3 ).

2. Increases Hair Elasticity:

Argan oil's antioxidants, vitamin E, and fatty acids boost hair elasticity, making it shiny and vibrant. It prevents breakage and dullness, restoring life to your locks.

3. Moisturizes And Conditions:

Argan oil has smaller molecules than other oils, which increases its likelihood of penetrating the hair cuticles and nourishing them. It's also rich in oleic, palmitic, and linoleic acids, which hydrate and soften your hair ( 4 ). Its Vitamin E content forms a protective layer, preventing dryness, frizz, and breakage, resulting in healthier, shinier hair.

4. Improves Scalp Health:

Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties also benefit the scalp ( 5 ). It is often an easy solution for inflamed and itchy scalps. Thus, argan oil may help with conditions like psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis ( 2 ). It might even aid in treating dandruff, promoting a healthier scalp environment.

5. Prevents Styling Damage:

Argan oil creates a protective shield around your hair, preventing damage from washing and styling. Studies reveal its effectiveness in reducing split ends and preserving hair health during heat styling and coloring ( 6 ). It is known to protect the natural hair color. Also, they aid in the recovery of bleached hair by filling gaps in the hair cuticle with its small fatty acid molecules.

6. Seals Split Ends And Detangles:

It easily untangles knots, seals split ends and tames frizzy hair. Its tiny molecules penetrate hair deeply, making it softer and less prone to tangles. The oil's nutrients, like Vitamin E and omega fatty acids, add moisture and protect damaged hair. Vitamin E strengthens your strands, while omega fatty acids calm frizz and mend split ends.

7. Sun Protection:

Argan oil is used historically by Moroccan women as its antioxidants shield skin from sun damage. Its protective qualities might extend to hair, shielding it from UV rays, preventing dryness, and maintaining its luster ( 7 ).

How to Use Argan Oil for Hair: A Step-by-Step Guide

There are various methods to benefit from what argan oil offers, depending on your needs. Look for argan oils that have been perfectly blended because some argan oils can be a little thick. It is frequently advised as a conditioner or as a style product to be used along mid-lengths.

1. Argan Oil Hair Mask:

Mix argan oil with other oils like coconut or castor, and a few drops of essential oils for a wonderful hair mask. This also acts as a hair treatment for dry and dull hair.

How to:

Mix 9 to 10 drops of argan oil with a tablespoon of castor or coconut oil and 2 drops of essential oil.

Apply the mixture generously from roots to ends, massaging for 5-10 minutes to boost circulation.

Let it soak for 15-30 minutes (you can even wrap it in a microfiber towel for better absorption).

Finally, rinse off with shampoo and condition as usual for silky, soft hair.

2. Argan Oil Shampoo:

If you're not a fan of greasy oil massages, then this DIY shampoo is for you.

How to:

Add 1-2 drops of argan oil to your regular shampoo, wash as usual, and feel the difference.

Or make your own by mixing 1 tablespoon of argan oil, 1/2 cup distilled water, and 1/4 cup liquid castile soap.

3. Leave-in Conditioner or Serum:

For smooth and shiny hair strands, you can always use them as a hair serum or leave-in conditioner.

How to:

After washing, towel-dry your hair and apply 2-3 drops of argan oil as a leave-in conditioner.

Repeat it once or twice a week for healthy, gorgeous locks.

You can also use this as a ‘split ends serum’ to smooth hair, combat frizz, and prevent breakage.

4. Styling Product or Heat Protectant

Argan oil is not just your ordinary hair shine enhancer; it's also a fantastic heat protectant.

How to:

Before beginning to style your hair, ensure it is completely dry.

Take a few drops of argan oil and rub them gently between your palms.

Apply the oil evenly to the middle and ends of your hair, creating a protective shield.

You can also fill up an oil mister spray bottle with half a cup of argan oil and spray it before heat styling.

After applying argan oil, go ahead and style your hair as you normally would without worrying about heat damage.

Choosing the Right Argan Oil for Your Hair Type

Argan oil is a versatile hair treatment, suitable for most hair types, yet its application method depends on your specific needs. Typically, it's a boon for medium to thick, and coarse hair. Also, it effectively tames frizz. Even hair extensions can benefit from its shine-enhancing and frizz-reducing properties. However, if you have fine, thin hair, a minimal amount is recommended to prevent it from feeling greasy. This is crucial to avoid weighing down your strands.

Likewise, for those with thick, curly, or heavily colored hair, pure argan oil works wonders. Others can alternatively opt for hair products containing argan oil instead of using the pure form. Often, lighter versions are excellent for various hair types.

When using argan oil, concentrate on the tips, keeping it away from your scalp. Remember, a light touch goes a long way in keeping your hair nourished and vibrant.

Can You Use Argan Oil Daily?

Argan oil can transform your hair, but finding the balance is the key. At first, start slow, maybe 2-3 times a week, and observe how your hair reacts. Surprisingly, just one application can keep your hair healthy for 2-3 days, sparing you from daily fuss.

If you have oily hair then go easy. Applying a small amount to damp or dry hair works wonders, making it soft, shiny, and easily manageable. If it's dry or damaged hair, you can be a bit more generous. However, too much oil daily can lead to greasy hair, so tailor the amount and frequency to your hair's needs.

Remember to have a gentle wash after oiling to clear any residue. This ensures your hair stays fresh and fabulous.

Conclusion

Argan oil for hair is a natural elixir that moisturizes and nourishes your hair and scalp. It also shields them from daily wear and tear. With its antioxidant and fatty acid contents, it fights breakage and split ends, ensuring your hair stays strong and healthy. Thus by promoting scalp and hair health, it becomes a shield against hair loss. Furthermore, argan oil can rarely cause allergies in people which makes it ideal for everyone. You can use them as a conditioning treatment or as a shampoo based on your needs and hair type.

