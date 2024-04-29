Watch: Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi get mobbed by fans after dinner date in Mumbai; Devara actor clicks selfie with a birthday girl

Jr NTR recently went on a dinner date with his better half Lakshmi Pranathi. A video has surfaced online in which Jr NTR clicked a selfie with a fan, making her day special. Have a look!

By Ayush Srivastava
Updated on Apr 29, 2024  |  10:19 AM IST |  5.6K
Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi get mobbed by fans in Mumbai; Watch
Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi get mobbed by fans in Mumbai; Watch (PC: X)

In the viral video, Jr NTR was seen exiting the restaurant along with his better half Lakshmi Pranathi where he was seen surrounded by fans. Meanwhile, a girl shouted that she wanted to click a picture with Jr NTR as it was her birthday, Jr NTR replied to her, and at the next moment, he was seen smiling with a fan for the picture-perfect moment and made her day special.

The clip is now getting heavily surfaced online as Man of Masses' sweet gesture yet again took the internet by storm. For the unversed, Jr NTR is currently shooting for his upcoming film War-2 in Mumbai.

Watch Jr NTR click special selfie with a fan

Credits: Twitter
