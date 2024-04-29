WATCH: Hrithik Roshan holds Saba Azad close, Ranbir Kapoor shields Alia Bhatt from crowd; heartthrobs win hearts again

Last night we saw two of the biggest Bollywood franchises coming together, well not on screen but on the streets of Mumbai. Fans went crazy when their casual Sunday night turned into a rocking one on spotting Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Jr NTR along with his wife, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji coming together to party together.

It was a War 2 and Brahmastra crossover no one expected in real life. We already gave you a glimpse of how these stars entered a restaurant in Mumbai amidst a pool of fans ready to click pictures with them. Well, right after their party was over, Hrithik and Ranbir yet again proved what a gentleman they are by protecting their lady loves from the crowd.

Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt

In the first video, we can see Ranbir Kapoor, who looked dapper in all-black attire, stepping out of the restaurant first and waiting for Alia Bhatt to step out. Later he held her hand and pulled her ahead of him and held her. RK made sure to protect her from behind and ensured she sat in the car safely. The shaky video is proof of the heavy crowd.

Check it out:

Hrithik Roshan protects Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan on the other hand too stepped out of the restaurant along with Saba Azad and on seeing the crowd held her close in his arms and escorted her to the car.

Check out the video:

For the unversed, Ayan Mukerji is the one who is directing both the Brahmastra trilogy and War 2. It looked like both the universes came together in real life and fans couldn’t have asked for a better visual delight on a Sunday night.

War 2

Talking about War 2, the shooting is going on and we recently gave you a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan from the sets. Jr NTR too is playing a pivotal role in the film and we bet fans cannot wait to watch the two stars sharing the screen space.

Brahmastra 2

Recently, Ayan Mukerji announced that Brahmastra 2 and 3 will hit the big screen in December 2026 and December 2027 as he is taking his own time to develop the Astra-Verse to perfection.

