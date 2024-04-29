Richa Chadha on viral moment of Rekha kissing her baby bump at Heeramandi screening: ‘My God, for my offspring…’

All eyes are on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar as we are just a couple of days away from its release. Be it the trailer or the songs, everything exudes grandeur and royalty. Apart from the charm and magic of SLB, the ensemble cast is something to look forward to. Well, Richa Chadha, who is pregnant with her first child is also a part of the show.

During a recently held premiere of the web show, a heartwarming video of Richa and veteran actress Rekha had gone viral. In the video, we could see the Silsila actress kissing Richa’s baby bump and netizens could not stop praising this sweet gesture. Now, in a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the Fukrey star has opened up about the same.

Richa Chadha recalls the viral moment with Rekha from the Heeramandi screening

Recalling the moment from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premiere, Richa quipped that ‘it was stuff of magic’. She added that after the screening she hugged Rekha and wept as her character in the web show is a tragic one. Both of them could not control their tears. Richa further added, “to have appreciation from a legend like her gave me all the validation I needed.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Talking about Rekha kissing her baby bump, Richa Chadha revealed that at that point they were just chatting. “She embraced me and she kind of looked at me like where she could feel my baby bump as I was in my seventh month. She was like, ‘Oh my God, this is such a blessing. Can I?’ I was like, ‘What? Yeah!’ My God, for my offspring to be blessed by a legend!”

Advertisement

Richa quipped that Rekha is so generous, sweet, and kind and she holds so much regard for Mr Bhansali. She even looks so lovely and Richa added that there cannot be another Rekha for her. “We have all grown up seeing her in Umrao Jaan and Khoon Bhari Maang. It was just a blessing to have her in the hall. I was overwhelmed and a little bit speechless.”

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, the series is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Heeramandi will hit Netflix screens on May 1.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha showered with praise by Rekha post Heeramandi premiere; ‘Couldn't have asked for bigger validation’