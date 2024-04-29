Source Reveals Joe Alwyn Has 'Moved On' from Taylor Swift Breakup; 'Certainly Doesn’t Talk Poorly About Her'

Joe Alwyn has moved on from his breakup with Taylor Swift. The actor, 33, who dated the songstress for six years, is “doing well” and “focused on work,” People reports, citing a source. Not only on the work front, Alwyn is also making progress in his personal life, with the aforementioned source confirming, “He's dating and happy.”

The Conversations With Friends star has reportedly “moved on'' from the London Boy singer, and “certainly doesn't talk poorly of her,” the source added. “He was in love with her, and it just didn't work out.”

The pair’s split, after dating for more than half a decade, was due to their clashing personalities, with Joe wanting to keep his personal life out of the public eye and Taylor allegedly wanting to date freely.

A look back at Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship

Alwyn and Swift were first linked together in May 2017; however, fans have long speculated that the former power couple first crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala. Their first public appearance came in 2018, and by 2019, Swift told The Guardian that her relationship with Alwyn was not up for discussion.

Conversely, come 2022, the Blank Space singer started dropping hints of trouble in her and Alwyn’s paradise. While promoting her album Midnights, Swift described her track Lavender Haze as a reference to the challenges of dating in the spotlight. “My relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors and tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” she said in a since-deleted Instagram post.

As it turns out, the spotlight on their personal lives took a toll on Swift and Alwyn’s relationship, with the couple calling it quits in early 2023.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn on the work front since their high-profile breakup

Since his breakup with Taylor Swift, Alwyn has continued his film career. He will soon be seen sharing the screen with Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness. The film is all set to premiere around the world at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Besides Stone and Alwyn, the movie also features Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Hunter Schafer, Mamoudou Athie, and more.

As for Taylor Swift, the pop titan spent the majority of last year touring the world for her record-breaking Eras Tour. She recently released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, a 31-track double album. On the dating front, Swift is very openly romancing Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, with whom she was seen at his teammate Patrick Mahoms’ charity gala. For the occasion, Swift, 34, donated four tickets to her upcoming U.S. Eras Tour dates, which sold for a whopping $80,000.

