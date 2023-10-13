10 Impressive Benefits of Using Grapeseed Oil for Hair

Natural hair care feels so satisfying when you want to tend to your hair naturally. Many plant-based oils have been proven effective for conditioning hair. However, using grapeseed oil for hair hasn’t been explored as much. Animal studies claim that the extracts of grapeseed oil can enhance the pace of hair growth cycles to induce hair growth naturally ( 1 ). So, if you want to strengthen hair follicles and flaunt long tresses, grapeseed oil may be the natural hair care essential that will be a game-changer for your hair care regime. Let’s explore the benefits of grapeseed oil for hair growth and nourishment so you may have a natural remedy to refine your hair texture and quality.

What Is Grapeseed Oil?

Grapeseed oil is one of the main by-products of the grape processing industry which is extracted from juices, jellies, and jams as well. Extracted from grapevine berries which are considered to have immense nutritional value, grapeseed oil is packed with nutrition. Grape seeds are obtained as a result of the winemaking process and contain 8-20% oil content ( 2 ). Grapeseed oil has an aromatic fragrance which makes it ideal for applying on the hair.

Nutritional Value of Grapeseed Oil

Grapeseed oil is packed with essential bioactive components and antioxidants ( 2 ). Some of them are:

Unsaturated fatty acids (UFAs)

Phenolic compounds

Vitamins, mainly vitamin E

Minerals

Linolenic acid

Tocopherol

Resveratrol

Quercetin

Procyanidins

Carotenoids

Flavonoids

Phenolic acids

Tannins

Phytosterols

10 Remarkable Benefits of Grapeseed Oil for Hair

Grapeseed oil has proven to be highly effective for enhancing hair conditions. Some of the benefits of using grapeseed oil on hair are:

1. May Help Reduce Hair Shedding

Grapeseed oil possesses antioxidant properties ( 2 ). The application of antioxidants helps reduce hair loss to give your hair a fuller appearance ( 3 ). So, by applying grapeseed oil to your hair, you can prevent hair loss and get voluminous hair.

2. May Help Prevent Hair Thinning

The antioxidant properties of grapeseed oil make it an effective plant-based oil ( 2 ). By applying grapeseed oil, you can make your scalp healthy by preventing hair thinning and making hair strong and less prone to breakages ( 3 ).

3. May Help Treat Traction Alopecia

Grapeseed oil is anti-inflammatory in nature ( 2 ). This can help ease the damage and tension caused to hair follicles which may lead to a hair loss condition called traction alopecia ( 4 ). So, if you want to help ease your hair, grapeseed oil may do the magic naturally.

4. May Help Promote Hair Growth

Grapeseed oil is enriched with vitamin E ( 2 ). Vitamin E and its supplements possess antioxidant properties which tend to hair follicles to promote hair growth ( 5 ). If you’re eager to flaunt long tresses, grapeseed oil won’t disappoint you.

5. May Help Prevent Hair Aging

Being rich in vitamin E, grapeseed oil helps prevent premature aging of the hair to give a youthful appearance and luster ( 2 ), ( 6 ). By massaging your scalp with grapeseed oil, you can reverse the signs of hair aging and flaunt your tresses.

6. May Help Moisturize the Hair

The antioxidant activity of vitamin E in grapeseed oil enhances the flow of blood to the scalp and moisturizes the hair naturally ( 6 ). Allow your scalp the goodness of moisturization to keep your hair strong and shiny.

7. May Help Reduce Dandruff

Grapeseed oil possesses remarkable anti-microbial properties ( 2 ). The application of antimicrobial agents has been proven to nourish the scalp to prevent dandruff and other scalp infections like seborrheic dermatitis, folliculitis, etc. ( 7 ). So if you’re looking to clear up scalp build-up, grapeseed oil is a viable option to do so.

8. May Promote Hair Regrowth

Grapeseed oil is packed with linolenic acid, which has been proven to deliver nutrients to hair follicles ( 2 ). It also helps aid tissue and blood vessel formation and cause new hair effectively ( 8 ). So, if you are looking for hair regrowth options, you may explore grapeseed oil as well.

9. May Help Treat Testosterone-induced Hair Loss

Owing to the presence of linolenic acid in grapeseed, it has been proven to inhibit the activity of testosterone causing hair loss ( 8 ).

10. May Help Dye the Hair

Grapeseed oil is one of the most effective plant-based oils that can be used to dye hair to get beautiful hair locks ( 9 ). So, if you want to cover the grays naturally without exposing your hair to chemicals, the emulsions of grapeseed oil can work their magic on your hair locks.

How to Use Grapeseed Oil for Hair?

Grapeseed oil can be applied directly on the scalp. You can warm it up and use it directly on your scalp as using warm oil on your scalp helps promote hair growth ( 10 ).

Here are a few grapeseed oil hair packs you can try to boost hair health:

1. Banana, Almond Oil, And Grapeseed Oil Hair Pack

Banana is rich in bioactive components that help stimulate hair growth to give your hair a fuller appearance ( 11 ). Almond oil is enriched with vitamin E which helps soften and moisturize the hair naturally ( 12 ). Lavender oil contains linalyl acetate which has been proven to enhance cell generation to act as a growth-promoting agent for hair ( 13 ). Using this mask can renew the texture of your hair and give it a healthy appearance.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil

1 medium-sized banana

2-3 teaspoons of almond oil

A few drops of lavender oil

Steps to Follow:

Take 1 tablespoon of mashed banana and add grapeseed oil to it.

Whisk to form a smooth and even paste.

Add almond oil and lavender oil and mix well.

Apply to your scalp and massage with your fingertip.

Next, apply the mixture to the hair length properly.

Let the mixture stay on your hair for 25-30 minutes.

Wash off with cold or lukewarm water.

Follow up with a conditioner to keep the moisture intact.

2. Aloe Vera Gel, Olive Oil, And Grapeseed Oil Hair Pack

Tests on animals claim that aloe vera gel can enhance the thickness of hair and contribute to hair growth ( 14 ). Olive oil is enriched with antioxidants which help moisturize the hair to prevent the hair from becoming dull and dry ( 12 ). Coffee has a stimulating effect on the scalp and can help treat androgenetic alopecia and other hair loss conditions ( 15 ). Using this mask can make your hair thick and bouncy besides keeping hair loss conditions at bay.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil

Half a tablespoon of aloe vera gel

2 teaspoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon of coffee powder

Steps to Follow:

Take aloe vera gel and coffee in a bowl and whisk to form a smooth mixture.

Add olive oil and form a paste with an even consistency.

Make 2 neat hair partitions.

Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair lengths and tips.

Massage your scalp for 5 minutes.

Wash off with cold or lukewarm water after 25-30 minutes.

Use moisturizer afterward to lock the moisture in.

3. Coconut Oil, Egg Yolk, And Grapeseed Oil Hair Pack

Coconut oil has deep penetration powers which help in deep-conditioning of the hair follicles to enhance the growth of hair ( 12 ). The high-quality proteins present in the egg yolk make it effective for stimulating hair growth and follicle development ( 16 ). Enriched with the goodness of almond oil, this hair pack can do wonders for dry and dull hair.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil

3-4 teaspoons of coconut oil

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon of almond oil

Steps to Follow:

Beat one egg yolk in a bowl.

Add grapeseed oil, coconut oil, and almond oil to it.

Mix well to form a paste with an even consistency.

Wash your hair with cold water and towel dry it.

Apply the mixture to the scalp, hair lengths, and then hair tips.

Let the mixture stay for 25-30 minutes.

Wash off with lukewarm water and shampoo.

4. Yogurt And Grapeseed Oil Hair Pack

Yogurt is loaded with proteins that help nourish hair shafts and follicles ( 17 ). Using lemon juice can treat scalp disorders to keep it clean and healthy ( 18 ). On the other hand, peppermint oil helps enhance the length of hair tremendously ( 19 ). Applying this mask can help condition your hair and scalp at home.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil

4 teaspoons of yogurt

4 drops of lemon juice

A few drops of peppermint oil

Steps to Follow:

Whisk yogurt and lemon juice in a bowl.

Add grapeseed oil and peppermint oil to the mixture.

Let your hair open and apply the mixture directly to the scalp and hair lengths.

Wash it off after 25 minutes or so.

Apply conditioner afterward to keep the moisture intact.

5. Onion Juice, Amla Oil, And Grapeseed Oil Hair Pack

Onion juice has been proven effective for hair regrowth and helps treat hair loss conditions ( 20 ). Amla oil is an excellent source of vitamin C which helps reduce graying of the hair and prevents scalp infections ( 12 ). Tea tree oil possesses antifungal properties which help prevent dandruff ( 21 ). Using this hair mask can help prevent scalp build-up and reduce hair fall.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil

3 teaspoons of onion juice

3 teaspoons of amla oil

4 drops of tea tree oil

Steps to Follow:

Take grapeseed oil in a bowl.

Add onion juice and amla oil and mix well.

Pour a few drops of tea tree oil and form a thick paste.

Apply directly on the scalp and hair length.

Massage for 2-3 minutes using fingertips.

Wash off after 25-30 minutes with lukewarm water and follow with a conditioner.

6. Coffee, Fenugreek, And Grapeseed Oil Hair Pack

The stimulating properties of coffee have proven to be effective in treating androgenetic alopecia ( 15 ). Infused with fenugreek seeds, which help reduce hair breakages, this mask works effectively to prevent hair loss ( 22 ). The addition of rosemary oil which helps treat patterned baldness can be quite effective in giving your hair a voluminous appearance ( 23 ). By including this mask in your hair care regimen, you can bid goodbye to irksome hair fallouts.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil

2 teaspoons of coffee

1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds powder

4 drops of rosemary oil

Steps to Follow:

Whisk grapeseed oil and coffee in a small container.

Add fenugreek powder to form a thick paste.

Mix well and add a few drops of rosemary oil to the mixture.

Ensure your hair is clean before applying this mask for proper absorption.

Apply to the scalp and massage for 3-4 minutes.

Wash the pack off with cold water after 25-30 minutes.

Apply conditioner to lock in the moisture.

7. Honey, Green Tea, And Grapeseed Oil Hair Pack

Honey acts as an antioxidant and helps clear dandruff and scalp build-up effectively ( 24 ). Green tea contains polyphenols which have been proven quite effective in treating scalp disorders ( 25 ). With the addition of lemon juice, this mask becomes a powerful remedy to keep the scalp clean and healthy.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil

2 teaspoons of honey

1 teaspoon of green tea

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

Steps to Follow:

Whisk honey and green tea in a bowl.

Add grapeseed oil and lemon juice to the mixture.

Apply on dry hair and massage the scalp with this mixture for 3-4 minutes.

Wash off with cold or lukewarm water after 20 minutes.

You may apply conditioner afterward to retain the moisture.

8. Neem, Argan Oil, And Grapeseed Oil Hair Pack

Neem is regarded as an herbal remedy for treating patterned baldness or alopecia ( 26 ). Argan oil contains essential agents like linolenic acid which help control sebum production and prevent scalp acne ( 12 ). Blended with the richness of aloe vera gel, this hair mask can do magic for your scalp and hair.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil

2 teaspoons of neem powder

2 teaspoons of argan oil

1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel

Steps to Follow:

Take grapeseed oil in a bowl and add neem powder to it.

Add argan oil and aloe vera gel to form a thick paste.

Apply to towel-dry hair and massage your scalp gently for a few minutes.

Wash off after 25-30 minutes with lukewarm water and conditioner.

What Are the Side Effects of Using Grapeseed Oil?

Grapeseed oil is considered safe to use on hair. However, if you’re allergic to it, you may notice certain changes in the scalp. Some of them are:

Itchy scalp

Headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Conclusion

Natural alternatives for hair growth may help enhance your hair care routine. Plant-based oils have been quite popular for their aroma, texture, and properties. Especially, grapeseed oil for hair can be a game changer for making your tresses youthful-looking and smooth. This aromatic oil is packed with nutrition and can help treat various hair diseases and disorders to give you strong and healthy hair. You can also add it to various hair masks to get bouncy and lustrous hair. The pros of using it are too many to give it a shot.

