Dulquer Salmaan REACTS to father Mammootty's new cowboy look with a ponytail

For over four decades, Mammootty has been the style icon for Keralaites. He has been going against age norms and retaining his place as the style icon in Kerala, even today. Meanwhile, Mammootty recently posted a stylish photo on his social media platform.

Now, in a recent update, Dulquer Salmaan has reacted to his father’s cowboy look.

Checkout Dulquer Salmaan’s reaction to Mammootty’s latest picture

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram story section and reposted his father’s story along with heart in eyes emoji as Mammootty drops another classy picture for his ardent lovers.

In the latest post, Mammootty can be seen in a ponytail look, wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans topped with glasses and a cowboy hat. He captioned the photo with ‘Rambler’. Fans were impressed with the stylish avatar of the Bramayugam actor.

A fan took to Mammootty's comments section and wrote, "Ten out of ten for the god who created him." Another one wrote, 'Age is just a number." For the unversed, The stylish picture was clicked by Shani Shaki who is a very close friend of Dulquer Salman, son of Mammootty, and has worked in a few of his films.

He has been the professional cameraman for Mammootty's photoshoots lately, and one can easily find his ability to capture elegance and style in Mammootty's Instagram photos.

Workfront of Dulquer Salmaan, and Mammootty

Dulquer Salmaan is all set for his upcoming drama thriller titled Lucky Baskhar, helmed by Venky Atluri. The film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. Lucky Baskhar was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, in collaboration with Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinema.

Apart from Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer is scheduled to work with Sudha Kongara on the next film Purananooru, starring Suriya. The film also features Nazriya Nazim and Bollywood actor Vijay Varma in prominent parts.

On the other hand, Mammootty is preparing for the release of its first commercial masala film, Turbo, which is set to release on June 13th. This film has been directed by Vysakh, who is well known for his work on Pulimurugan. Turbo is expected to be a film that will set a new trend.

