10 DIY Ubtan Recipes to Achieve Healthy And Radiant Skin

Ubtan is a century-old traditional beauty recipe that originated in India and is popularly used in other Southeast Asian countries too. Preparing ubtan at home is a convenient way to achieve radiant and healthy skin without spending tons on expensive skincare or regular visits to skin clinics. Ubtan is basically a natural blend of ingredients like lentils, herbs, clay, grains, and other skin-essential nutrients containing food items.

This powerful paste is devoid of harmful chemicals that most skincare products found in the market contain. It is, therefore, extremely safe, and gentle, but potent which can be used by individuals of any age group for glowing and youthful skin. So, let us unlock the secrets of ancient beauty rituals to pamper yourself with a spa-like experience with our ubtan recipes at the convenience of your home.

What is Ubtan?

Ubtan is an Ayurvedic herbal mixture made with ingredients like lentils, clays, grains, and herbs for the purpose of cleansing skin. There isn’t any mention of the exact formulation of ubtan or even the name in itself in classical texts of Ayurveda. However, there are two terms that are referred to in Ayurveda, namely “Udvartana” meaning herbal paste or herbal powder for massaging the body, and “Snana Choornam” meaning bathing powder. There have been several recipes mentioned under these along with their principle and precise preparation process and benefits.

The term ubtan is considered to be a colloquial term used for “Snana Choorma”. The term varies a little in different parts of the country, for example, in Maharashtra, it is known as “Utane”, while in Tamil Nadu it is referred to as “Kuliyal podi”. Hence, the real meaning of ubtan refers to an Ayurvedic bathing powder created by blending various elements such as lentils, grains, clays, and Ayurvedic powders. However, this term is very generic and there are varying Ayurvedic ubtan recipes tailored to specific Prakriti and individual requirements. Therefore, does not contain any single standardized formula or solution within Ayurveda.

Does Ubtan Make the Skin Brighter?

Yes, ubtan can help you achieve brighter-looking skin. This is because ingredients like turmeric, sandalwood, gram flour, multani mitti, etc. have exfoliating effects on the skin which removes dead skin cells, tanning, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation. These skin concerns lead to uneven and dull skin complexion which may be resolved after applying ubtan regularly. Moreover, ingredients like aloe vera, honey, and milk have nourishing and hydrating effects on the skin which leads to radiant and glowing skin too. Therefore, depending on your skin concerns you may change the ingredients of your ubtan face pack to achieve brighter and fresher-looking skin.

10 Natural Ubtan Recipes for Glowing Skin

Ubtan at home can be made using an array of different household ingredients. One must understand that each ingredient has its own group of skin-beneficial properties to offer. Therefore, you should always understand what your skin needs to directly target those concerns and reap the maximum benefits out of these ubtan face packs. However, since these ingredients are all-natural, one must be careful about certain allergies they may have with specific ingredients and customize each of the following recipes accordingly.

Let us now explore the various ubtan recipes you can make easily at home.

1. Turmeric And Yogurt Ubtan:

This ubtan recipe contains two skin-beneficial ingredients that may enhance the skin’s natural glow. On one hand, yogurt is known for its skin-hydrating properties that promote increased skin elasticity, on the other turmeric offers various therapeutic benefits that can improve the severity of skin issues, signs of aging, and uneven skin tone (1) , (2) . Therefore, this ubtan pack may provide you with young and bright skin.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon turmeric powder 2 tablespoons yogurt

Preparation Time: 2 minutes

2 minutes Instructions: In a small bowl, mix the turmeric powder and yogurt until you have a smooth yellow paste. Your turmeric and yogurt ubtan is ready to use!

Direction to use: Apply the ubtan evenly to your face and neck. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry.



2. Besan (Gram Flour) And Rose water Ubtan:

Gram flour is an ancient Indian ingredient used as a cleanser and exfoliating product. It can help reduce tanning and control excessive oil and pimples (1) . Rose water is a great natural product that can be used as a toner. It provides anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and skin tightening effects (1) , (3) . So, regular application of this ubtan may help you achieve flawless skin.

Ingredients: 4 teaspoons of besan (gram flour) Enough rosewater to make a paste

Preparation Time: 2 minutes

2 minutes Instructions: Mix the besan and rosewater in a bowl to form a paste with a smooth consistency. Your besan and rosewater ubtan is ready!

Direction to use: Apply the ubtan to your face and let it dry for about 15-20 minutes. Gently scrub off the dried ubtan with wet hands. Rinse your face with water and pat dry.



3. Oatmeal And Honey Ubtan:

Oatmeal is an ingredient that helps in resolving several skin woes such as pruritus, dermatitis, acne, and infections due to its hydrating, exfoliating, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties (4) . The second ingredient, honey is also known to enhance the skin's immune system as it possesses antimicrobial, anti-carcinogenic, and healing properties (5) . Therefore, this homemade ubtan can help make your skin smooth and healthy.

Ingredients: 2 tablespoons oatmeal 1 tablespoon honey

Preparation Time : 2 minutes

: 2 minutes Instructions: Combine the oatmeal and honey in a bowl, mixing until you have a sticky paste. Your oatmeal and honey ubtan is ready to use!

Direction to use: Apply the ubtan to your face, avoiding the eye area. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Gently massage in circular motions to exfoliate before rinsing with warm water.



4. Sandalwood And Milk Ubtan:

Sandalwood is a natural skin cooling, soothing, and protecting ingredient that reduces skin pigmentation, acne, and scarring and shields the skin from sun damage (1) . However, sandalwood may make the skin dry, so it is usually combined with milk since milk has hydrating, nourishing, and skin glowing effects. So, you may achieve a radiant complexion after using this ubtan regularly.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon sandalwood powder Raw milk, enough to make a paste

Preparation Time: 2 minutes

2 minutes Instructions : Mix the sandalwood powder and milk to create a smooth paste. Your sandalwood and milk ubtan are ready!

: Direction to use: Apply the ubtan evenly to your face and neck. Allow it to dry for 15-20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry.



5. Almond And Saffron Ubtan:

Almond contains a high amount of fatty acids which helps in maintaining or restoring the skin's lipid barrier, along with the antioxidant properties of almond helps in enhancing the regeneration of skin cells and reduces the appearance of wrinkles (6) . Saffron primarily contains antioxidants that have skin lightening effects (1) .

Ingredients: 5-6 almonds (soaked and ground into a paste) A pinch of saffron strands

Preparation Time: 5 minutes (including soaking time)

5 minutes (including soaking time) Instructions : Soak the almonds in water for a few hours, then grind them into a smooth paste. Add a pinch of saffron to the almond paste, mixing well. Your almond and saffron ubtan is ready!

: Direction to use: Apply the ubtan to your face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Gently scrub it off while rinsing with water.



(Note: If you have nut allergies, avoid this recipe.)

6. Neem And Tulsi (Basil) Ubtan:

This ubtan face pack is ideal for oily skin as neem and tulsi have excellent antioxidants, antiseptic, and astringent properties which help in controlling sebum and acne and clearing skin pores (7) , (8) .

Ingredients: A handful of neem leaves A handful of tulsi (basil) leaves Water

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Instructions: Crush the neem and tulsi leaves into a paste, adding a little water if necessary. Your neem and tulsi ubtan is ready!

Direction to use: Apply the ubtan to your face and let it sit for 15-20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry.



7. Papaya And Honey Ubtan:

Papaya has several antioxidant enzymes that help in preventing oxidative stress-related skin conditions (9) . Therefore, papaya and honey ubtan pack helps in relieving skin dryness.

Ingredients: 2 tablespoons mashed ripe papaya 1 tablespoon honey

Preparation Time: 3 minutes

3 minutes Instructions: Mash the ripe papaya until you have a smooth consistency. Mix in the honey to form a paste. Your papaya and honey ubtan is ready!

Direction to use: Apply the ubtan to your face and neck. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry.



8. Cucumber And Aloe Vera Ubtan:

Cucumber and aloe vera mask has coolant properties that soothe skin infections, irritations, sun damage, and dehydration. Cucumber acts as a skin superfood that can inhibit excessive sebum secretion, reduce skin pigmentation, and relieve inflammation (10) . Aloe vera additionally provides healing and moisturizing properties and prevents aging (11) .

Ingredients: 2 tablespoons grated cucumber 1 tablespoon aloe vera gel

Preparation Time: 2 minutes

2 minutes Instructions: Grate the cucumber and mix it with aloe vera gel until well blended. Your cucumber and aloe vera ubtan is ready!

Direction to use: Apply the ubtan evenly to your face. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes. Rinse with cool water and pat dry.



9. Lemon And Honey Ubtan:

A lemon and honey mask can help brighten the skin and improve complexion due to the natural exfoliating properties of lemon that remove dead skin cells, while honey can moisturize and soothe the skin, making it appear more radiant and refreshed (12) .

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 tablespoon honey

Preparation Time: 2 minutes

2 minutes Instructions: Mix the lemon juice and honey in a bowl until well combined. Your lemon and honey ubtan is ready to use!

Direction to use: Apply the ubtan to your face, avoiding the eye area. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry.



10. Tomato And Yogurt Ubtan:

A tomato and yogurt ubtan mask is a natural face mask made from blended tomatoes and yogurt, which is applied to the skin to promote a healthy complexion and address various skin issues (13) .

Ingredients: 2 tablespoons tomato pulp 1 tablespoon yogurt

Preparation Time: 2 minutes

2 minutes Instructions: Combine the tomato pulp and yogurt to create a smooth paste. Your tomato and yogurt ubtan is ready!

Direction to use: Apply the ubtan evenly to your face and neck. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes. Rinse with cool water and pat dry.



What Are the Benefits of Using Ubtan?

Using ubtan can offer several benefits for the skin, including:

Exfoliation: Ubtan acts as a natural exfoliant, helping to remove dead skin cells, dirt, and impurities from the skin's surface. This process can leave your skin smoother and brighter.

Ubtan acts as a natural exfoliant, helping to remove dead skin cells, dirt, and impurities from the skin's surface. This process can leave your skin smoother and brighter. Tan Removal: Ubtan is known for its ability to reduce tan and even out skin tone, making it particularly useful for those dealing with sun-exposed or unevenly pigmented skin.

Ubtan is known for its ability to reduce tan and even out skin tone, making it particularly useful for those dealing with sun-exposed or unevenly pigmented skin. Cleansing: Ubtan cleanses the skin by unclogging pores and removing excess oil, which can be beneficial for preventing acne and breakouts.

Ubtan cleanses the skin by unclogging pores and removing excess oil, which can be beneficial for preventing acne and breakouts. Improving Skin Texture: Regular use of ubtan can lead to improved skin texture and a more youthful appearance, thanks to its exfoliating and smoothing effects.

Regular use of ubtan can lead to improved skin texture and a more youthful appearance, thanks to its exfoliating and smoothing effects. Brightening: Ubtan can help brighten the complexion and promote a healthy glow, making the skin look more radiant.

Ubtan can help brighten the complexion and promote a healthy glow, making the skin look more radiant. Hydration: Depending on the ingredients used, ubtan can also provide moisture to the skin, helping to keep it soft and supple.

Depending on the ingredients used, ubtan can also provide moisture to the skin, helping to keep it soft and supple. Anti-inflammatory: Some ubtan formulations contain ingredients with anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe irritated or sensitive skin.

Some ubtan formulations contain ingredients with anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe irritated or sensitive skin. Natural Ingredients: Ubtan is typically made from natural ingredients, making it a gentle and chemical-free option for skincare.

Ubtan is typically made from natural ingredients, making it a gentle and chemical-free option for skincare. Relaxation: Applying ubtan can be a soothing and relaxing self-care ritual, contributing to overall well-being.

What Should I Apply After Ubtan?

After applying ubtan to your skin, gently rinse it off with lukewarm water making sure there are no ubtan residues left on your skin. Then carry out your regular skincare routine in the following ways:

Toner: Apply a toner to balance your skin's pH levels and prepare it for subsequent skincare products. Some toners can also help tighten pores and hydrate the skin.

Apply a toner to balance your skin's pH levels and prepare it for subsequent skincare products. Some toners can also help tighten pores and hydrate the skin. Serum (Optional) : If you use a serum as part of your skincare routine, apply it after toning. Serums are formulated to address specific skincare concerns, such as fine lines, dark spots, or hydration.

: If you use a serum as part of your skincare routine, apply it after toning. Serums are formulated to address specific skincare concerns, such as fine lines, dark spots, or hydration. Moisturizer: Apply a suitable moisturizer to lock in moisture, prevent dryness, and maintain skin hydration, especially in cases of dry skin. Choose a moisturizer that suits your skin type (e.g., oily, dry, or combination).

Apply a suitable moisturizer to lock in moisture, prevent dryness, and maintain skin hydration, especially in cases of dry skin. Choose a moisturizer that suits your skin type (e.g., oily, dry, or combination). Sunscreen (Daytime Routine): If you're applying ubtan during the day or planning to go outdoors, finish your routine with a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Sunscreen protects your skin from harmful UV rays and helps maintain the results of your skincare routine.

If you're applying ubtan during the day or planning to go outdoors, finish your routine with a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Sunscreen protects your skin from harmful UV rays and helps maintain the results of your skincare routine. Night Cream (Nighttime Routine): If you're applying ubtan before bedtime, you can use a night cream instead of sunscreen. Night creams are typically richer and more nourishing to support your skin's repair and rejuvenation during sleep.

Conclusion:

Ubtan at home is a very effective and easy way to achieve healthy and glowing skin. It is an ancient Indian skincare theory that has been mentioned in Snana Choorma in their Ayurvedic texts. There is no standardized process of curating and applying ubtan, however, there are various ingredients mentioned that can be utilized for specific skin concerns. We have attempted to create a guide of ten such special recipes that will offer great skin benefits. One can apply ubtan as a face or a body mask and wash them off after leaving them on for 15-20 minutes. Some of the ingredients may not be suitable for certain individuals as they may excessively dry out already dehydrated skin or may trigger allergies. Therefore, it is recommended to choose the ingredients wisely to avoid any ill effects.

