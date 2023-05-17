52 Gorgeous Medium-Length Haircuts for a Fabulous Look

If you feel like it's been ages since you switched up your hair, it's definitely time to try something new. However, it can be a bit challenging to discover the potential of your medium-length hair if you've already grown tired of it. Magazines might offer some guidance, but their suggestions may not always be applicable to your hair type. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to breathe new life into your hair — from tousled waves with highlights to a sharp and straight shoulder-length look, or even a shaggy, layered cut. You'll undoubtedly find something that suits you on this list of 50+ stunning medium-length haircuts. So, before you book your next salon appointment, take some time to browse through these gorgeous medium-length hairstyles for inspiration.

52 Best Medium-Length Haircuts to Elevate Your Style Game

1. Choppy Bob with Bangs

This medium-length cut comes to life with choppy bangs and edgy, asymmetrical ends. Not only do these textured details add a touch of playfulness to your look, but they also accentuate your bone structure and create the illusion of a smaller forehead. Perfect for those seeking a trendy, modern twist on a classic style.

2. Mid-Length Lob with Minimal Layers

Looking to inject some fresh, youthful vibes into your classic mid-length locks? Opt for subtle layers towards the tips. These layers effortlessly elevate your sleek strands without causing any added weight, while simultaneously providing a softer, more gentle finish. Enhance the effect with some sultry caramel highlights, guaranteed to take your style to the next level.

3. Disconnected Choppy Layers

No matter the hair type, this hairstyle is a true standout. For those with thick locks, the long, choppy layers provide a beautiful volume reduction. On the flip side, thin hair is given a boost of volume when styled accordingly. Plus, the edgy curtain bangs do wonders to accentuate rectangle-shaped faces while softening sharp lines. Simply put, it's a winner for everyone!

4. Textured Wispy Layered Hair

For those blessed with naturally wavy tresses, this medium-length haircut with layers is the perfect go-to look. These layers add a certain je ne sais quoi that enhances all hair types, providing an instant boost in volume. With a quick teasing and a spritz of volumizing mousse, these layers become even more bouncy, giving the hair an effortless and chic appearance. If you happen to have a square face shape, this cut will flatter you fabulously.

5. Blonde Lob

If you're blessed with straight blonde locks, a lob with all-one-length would be the perfect fit. The simple cut exudes an edgy vibe that screams chic without being too overwhelming. Thanks to its slightly choppy ends, your hair gets that much-needed movement and volume that leaves heads turning. If you're worried about whether it's for your face shape, don't sweat it. Oval, diamond, and square face shapes will get that gorgeous cut they deserve.

6. Sleek Lob with Tapered Ends

Elevate your look with a chic shoulder-length cut and blunt fringe. The clean, geometric lines create an effortlessly elegant appearance while elongating round face shapes. Embrace the versatility of slightly choppy ends to add dimension and texture to straight locks, preventing them from falling limp and lifeless.

7. Pink And Brown Curls

It's no secret that we've all laid our eyes on the striking combination of blonde and pink hair. Let's face it, it looks fantastic! But hear us out, pink and brown locks are seriously overlooked. This chic bubblegum pink shade pairs beautifully with brown hair, and it deserves your attention if you're a fan of hair coloring. Give it a shot, you won't be disappointed!

8. Straight Shag Hair

For those seeking a fresh and daring look, the straight and crisp shag is the ideal medium-length hairstyle. This haircut builds upon layers, resulting in hair that seems full-bodied and never lifeless. The jagged tips serve to streamline, making it particularly becoming for ladies with more circular facial features.

9. Dual Shade Textured Hair

Looking breathtakingly beautiful may require you to take a leap out of your comfort zone and venture into uncharted territories of experimentation. Hence, there is no need to feel intimidated by the latest fashion trends like the two-toned hairdo with stunning textured waves. You could also be bold and opt for a unique color combination that speaks volumes about your style. Just make sure that your colors blend seamlessly together to achieve a flawless outcome.

10. Layers with Swoopy Bangs

Sassy, stylish, and playful - that's what swoopy bangs bring to your mane! These chic fringes add a touch of spunk to the traditional ones and pair perfectly with medium-length, two-level layers. Let your locks come to life with the playful movements and bouncy volume these bangs give.

11. Soft Waves with Piecey Bangs

With her stunningly beautiful face, Dakota Johnson has revived the piecey bang trend in a way that no one else could. Those cute and casual bangs not only cover her forehead but also help to balance out her face. For those who struggle with a larger forehead, Dakota's bangs are the ultimate hair inspiration. You can rock this look at any event, casual or formal, and feel fabulous doing it!

12. Half-Front Hair

This style is the epitome of sweetness and simplicity. All you need to do is create large, luscious curls and then brush through them to create some waves. Then, take half of your hair and sweep it forward, and you're good to go with a look that will have heads turning!

13. Classic Straight Blunt Cut

Attention all ladies with luscious, thick locks — you won't want to miss out on this magnificent medium-length haircut for thick hair! The razor-sharp edges of this haircut highlight your voluminous strands, creating a stunning statement of strength and sophistication. Not to mention, styling this show-stopper in an elegant updo is as easy as pie!

14. Golden Brown Layers

Layered medium-length haircuts are always a great choice for achieving a voluminous and stylish look. And, if you want to take it to the next level, consider adding a warm and radiant golden hue to your brunette locks. The end result is simply breathtaking, and you'll feel amazing.

15. Middle Parted Waves

Achieve Zendaya's breathtakingly sophisticated look by first dividing your hair down the center. Then, add some hairspray to your crown and brush it straight back to achieve a polished finish. After that, create gentle waves and softly curl the tips to finish off this stunning ensemble.

16. Side Bangs And Subtle Waves

Looking for a way to amplify your hair's volume and texture but not into curling? Opt for a gentle wave instead. Grab the lower section of your hair and twirl it around your curling iron for a quick two to three seconds, giving it a light curl. For a soft effect, give it a spritz of hairspray, then carefully run your brush through your locks.

17. Side-Parted Hair with Curled Ends

Angelina Jolie’s latest hairdo is the epitome of simple elegance — a graceful side part with curled ends that's sure to turn heads. Whether you're aiming to make a bold statement or simply want to look your best, this hairdo is the perfect choice. Achieve this effortless look by applying a volumizing mousse, gently bringing your hair forward, and skillfully using large barrel curlers to create those coveted, luscious curls at the end.

18. Blonde Layers

Women blessed with luscious locks rejoice! Your hair's thickness offers the perfect opportunity to rock middle-parted layers without sacrificing volume. And, why stop there? Amp up your tresses' texture with playful waves at the tips to create a chic, trendy look.

19. Soft Wavy Layers

The key to achieving this ethereal medium-length haircut is by adding layers that begin midway and delicately fan out at the tips. For the ultimate romantic touch, add loose waves to your tresses and watch the magic unfold.

20. Curled-in Shag

The shag haircut has outlived the changing tides of fashion to attain the status of a timeless and quintessential hairstyle. Only those with voluminous locks can truly rock this chic 'do, replete with myriad layers and gently curled front fringes.

21. Bell Cut

Take a look at this medium-length haircut’s outline. It bears a striking resemblance to a bell, doesn't it? If you fancy a minimalist approach to fashion, then this coif is precisely what you need. Its uncomplicated yet stylish demeanor exudes elegance, and the 'U' cut on the tips amplifies its fashionable edge.

22. Curled Out Layers

Medium-length manes are indeed the epitome of versatility and justifiably so. The sheer amount of possibilities when it comes to hairstyles with this length is staggering. Take, for instance, Lisa Kudrow's breathtaking outward curls that have captured the hearts of many. Apply some volumizing mousse and create outward curls at the ends of your locks without a visible parting, and you're sure to achieve a chic and sophisticated look!

23. Layered Haircut

Every girl craves voluminous, stylish hair, and layers are the ultimate ally in achieving this look. With their feathered ends, layers give the impression of thickness and bounce, becoming a girl's closest confidant for flawless hair.

24. Center Fringe with Long Sides

Having voluminous hair comes with its own set of benefits, including the ability to sport a luxurious bang. A full, thick fringe not only oozes sophistication, but also aids in masking your forehead, bringing focus to your captivating eyes, mesmerizing lips, and striking jawline.

25. Retro Ponytail

Take a cue from the iconic medium-length haircut and opt for a simple yet chic approach with medium hair. A middle part, some gentle teasing at the crown, and a mid-level ponytail are all it takes to elevate your style and give a nod to the glamorous 60s era.

26. Vintage Curls

It's safe to say that we all have those times when we're tempted to grab a pair of scissors and say goodbye to our locks forever. To overcome that urge, take a page out of Kate Hudson's book and try out some giant curls to achieve a chic faux bob. Spritz a texturizing spray on your hair that's partially dry, then let your locks sit in some hefty rollers overnight for a fabulous and eye-catching hairdo.

27. Mid-Level Layers

Revamp your hairstyle with dimensional coloring! This innovative technique features a stunning range of shades that beautifully blend together, creating textured and multi-dimensional locks. Start your layers midway down to showcase the intricate and mesmerizing tones in your tresses, and let your hair do the talking!

28. Soft Curls with Bangs

Want to exude the same romantic allure as Alison? Try styling side-swept bangs and creating voluminous curls on the lower section of your hair using a large curling iron. And for the finishing touch, pin back the front portion of your hair to perfectly capture the iconic look.

29. Subtle Layered Lob

If your jawline bears the brunt of the weight from a crown-to-shoulder triangle of hair, fear not! Some light layering of your hair ends is all it takes to give your locks some much-needed lift. And when it comes to finishing off your glamorous look, take inspiration from Selena and combine your layers with some gorgeously tousled waves. Add to that a deep and deliciously messy side part, and you're ready to rock that look like a superstar.

30. Beachy Layers

There's nothing quite like achieving the perfect beach hair. You want it to accentuate your cut, color, and natural texture, all while looking effortless and chic. To get this look, incorporate some subtle layering towards the ends of your hair and style them with voluminous, beachy waves to really enhance your hair's unique texture.

31. Straight Layered Lob

Achieve a chic, modern vibe with the stylish layered lob, perfectly framing the face in crisp, clean lines. Tapered layers keep the volume in check, resulting in an effortless and weightless look that suits those with an oval face shape. What's more, this versatile hairdo works great in any formal work setting.

32. Side Bangs

Transform your ordinary medium-length hair into a striking masterpiece by incorporating some chic side bangs! Not only do they add definition to your face, but they also work wonders in concealing plump cheeks while emphasizing your jawline. To perfect this trendsetting look, finish off with some flattering layers at the edges, and voila - be ready to dazzle!

33. Honey Blonde Layers

To get the most out of this look, our suggestion would be to get your hair colored first and then opt for layered cuts. It works wonders to amplify the beauty of your layers. Experiment with a variety of shades in the same color family to create an illusion of depth and add some dynamic texture to your hair.

34. Ponytail with Side Swept Bangs

Achieving Reese Witherspoon’s irresistible ponytail with side-swept bangs is a breeze if you follow these easy steps. Begin by creating sultry, relaxed waves using a large barrel curling iron. Once complete, gently comb through your bangs to give them a silky, polished appearance. Pull your hair back into a ponytail, taking care to create some teasing and tousle for a subtly sexy finish.

35. Tapered Ends

The breathtakingly beautiful Lili Reinhart boasts a head of golden locks that have been perfectly accentuated by expertly crafted layers, lending to an overall voluminous appearance. Tying it all together are her softly grown-out, side-swept bangs, making this hairstyle an impeccable choice for those laid-back, leisurely days.

36. Blunt Layers

Blunt layers are ideal for those with oval-shaped faces, however, for those with heart-shaped faces, these layers can emphasize your jawline while also balancing out a wider forehead. Choose wisely, and flaunt that face shape!

37. Summer Hair

With summer vacay upon us, why not give your locks a fresh new look? This exquisite layered cut will mimic the sought-after shag cut, except the layers start off shorter at the front, slowly cascading down to longer ends at the back. Such an extraordinary medium-length haircut with bangs is bound to add depth and dimension to your hair.

38. Waterfall Layers

Flowing gracefully, these layers are as smooth as silk. Adding wavy texture to your hair accentuates the layers in a gorgeous way. Remember to define the waves with gentle curves, avoiding sharp lines. To achieve an effortlessly natural look, start curling your hair from the middle, letting the waves ebb and flow freely.

39. Curly-Ended Layers

Zooey Deschanel's signature bangs and flowing waves are truly show-stopping, but her latest medium-length haircut with layers has her absolutely radiant! The bouncy layers with playful curls gracefully highlight her strong jawline, while the warm caramel highlights accentuate her striking sapphire-blue eyes, making them pop like never before.

40. Curls And Waves

Flat and rigid hair may seem dull and lifeless. Enhance its vitality and luster by adding some soft curls or gentle waves at the tips. Prepare to be astonished by how it breathes new life into your hairdo.

41. Fine Layers

If you happen to have delicately fine hair that hovers gently over your shoulders, perhaps a fine bob is the ideal haircut for you. You will discover a multitude of variations of the classic bob, but for a more elevated look, incorporate some light layers at the bottom to create a captivating emphasis.

42. Side Curls

Style your hair with some gorgeous, big curls on the sides and bangs for a glamorous look. You'll be amazed at how much more voluminous your hair can appear. Plus, these big curls can really make your hair color pop!

43. Simple Layers

There's just something magical about Claire Danes, isn't there? The way she effortlessly maintains her youth is simply remarkable, and her hair? But, listen up fine-haired royalty, we’ve got a tip for you. By adding some strategically placed layers that begin at your jawline and work their way down, your fine locks can achieve an appearance of fullness and vitality that's fit for a queen.

44. Soft Curls

Transform your limp and lifeless fine hair into a voluminous masterpiece! Simply consult your trusted hairstylist and request for layers with a gentle feathering technique. And to further enhance your locks, wrap big portions of your hair around a curling iron to obtain a head-turning curly hairdo.

45. Wavy Feathered Layers

Revamp your medium-length locks with a trendy twist by wrapping your layers around a straightening iron to unleash mermaid-worthy waves. Elevate your look even further with some expertly placed highlights to accentuate your gorgeous face. With this fresh hairstyle, all eyes will be on you!

46. Layered Lob

Is your lob or bob in the midst of a growth spurt? Give it a refresh with some expert layering. Thin out the ends and boost volume up top for a youthful, breezy look. Elevate the overall style even more with dimensional highlights. Trust us, you won't regret it!

47. Flowy Layers

Curl your beautifully layered tresses in larger segments to achieve an awe-inspiring look. The smooth merging of the different lengths will magnify your hair's fullness while accentuating your facial features. Conclude the style by sweeping your hair to one side with a distinct part.

48. In And Out Layers

Attention all oval-faced beauties! The ultimate medium-length hairstyle for you is here. Get ready to enhance that stunning jawline just like AnnaLynne McCord with edgy, sharp-cut layers. It's so good, you can practically cut diamonds on that jawline. But wait, if you have a round or heart-shaped face, don't fret. You too can rock this style with a side parting.

49. French Bob

If you're in search of an elegant take on the timeless French Girl bob, this look has got you covered. Complete with eye-catching bangs and delicate feathered ends, it exudes a sleekness that is hard to resist. Plus, this hairdo showcases some brilliantly layered bangs, which are nothing short of delightful. And if you happen to have wide cheeks, this style is the answer to your prayers!

50. Face-Framing Layers

Observe how Rose Byrne has cleverly styled her medium-length haircut to accentuate her facial features. The layers are strategically placed near the front, perfectly framing her face. In addition to enhancing her stunning jawline, these layers expertly draw attention to her mesmerizing eyes, delicate nose, and alluring mouth.

51. Smooth Curls

For your upcoming date night, why not try out a soft and ethereal look? The key to achieving this is through loose curls. Begin by curling the bottom half of your locks with a large 2-inch curling iron. Then, create a part on one side of your head. Finish off with a spritz of hairspray for a gorgeous final touch.

52. Espresso Balayage

If you have a deep love for coffee, then you know that nothing beats a rich and smooth espresso. Why not show your appreciation for this divine drink by dyeing your medium-length hair in a rich espresso shade? Imagine carrying that warm and comforting feeling with you everywhere you go. To add even more luxury and depth to your new look, try styling it in gorgeous waves that will leave everyone envious of your gorgeous locks.

Conclusion

Medium-length haircuts are perfect for those who love to experiment with new styles and trends. From the plethora of hairstyles for medium-length hair, it's easy to see how versatile medium hair can be. Once you start experimenting, you may just find that the possibilities are endless! Whether you're looking to keep things simple or want to get adventurous with your hair, there's no shortage of options to choose from. So go ahead, take a risk, and try out some of these amazing styles to take your medium-length locks to the next level!