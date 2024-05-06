Heeramandi: Manisha Koirala REVEALS her role was offered to Rekha 18 years ago; recalls crying after receiving praise from veteran actress

Sanjay Leela Bhansali did a huge service to the audience by casting Manisha Koirala as Mallika Jaan in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

However, in a recent interview, the actress confirmed that Rekha was offered her role a couple of decades ago. Read on to know more!

Did you know Manisha Koirala’s role in Heeramandi was offered to Rekha years ago?

A couple of days ago when Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his OTT debut with the period drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, everyone was left impressed. Among the stellar ensemble cast was Bollywood star Manisha Koirala who led the pack at the head courtesan. It seems like no one, other than her, could have done justice to the role.

But while talking to Filmygyan, when the Shehzada actress was asked if Rekha was offered her role, Koirala said, “I think so. She was telling me that 18-20 years ago, she was offered this role,” the actress divulged adding that she is a huge fan of the senior actress.

The Heeramandi actress further shared that after watching her portray the role of Mallika Jaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show, Rekha Ji called her the next day and said, “Bachcha, I was praying that if I don’t do this role, you should do it. My prayers have come true. You have done it marvelously; you have gone through so much in life and you have brought life to the character.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

She further stated that to get a blessing from an artist of her caliber is something else. “I got teary-eyed and I told her that you are making me cry.” Talking highly about Rekha, she said, “Rekha Ji is a goddess. I love her. I had the opportunity of knowing her. She is the most graceful and poetic. What an artist she is. Her voice, dance, style, aesthetics, you name it. She is a very beautiful person.”

Advertisement

Apart from Manisha, the eight-part Netflix series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman and many other talented actors.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Leela Bhansali once didn’t allow Aditi Rao Hydari to have lunch on Heeramandi sets; here’s why