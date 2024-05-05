WATCH: Fighter star Karan Singh Grover does THIS to keep daughter Devi busy on flight; Bipasha Basu drops vacay pic

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are living examples of the fact that after being blessed with a child, all that ever matters is the baby.

As the couple wrapped up their beach vacation with the baby, they took another flight and shared how daddy Karan keeps his daughter busy mid-air. Read on!

Karan Singh Grover-Bipasha Basu keep daughter Devi busy on flight

Over the past few days, actor couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu have been enjoying their summer vacation with daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover in Mauritius. As the family of three has been chasing sunsets and enjoying their time in the pool, the actress has been dropped inside glimpses from their trip.

A while ago, they were onboard a flight again, probably to return to base. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Alone actress shared how Papa Karan is keeping Devi distracted and busy on the flight. In the clip, the little one, dressed in red can be seen sitting on her dad's lap as she stuck the tiny blue stickers on the Fighter actor's face.

As he patiently sat on his seat, letting his baby do whatever she wanted, Basu can be heard saying, ‘Take it all out from Papa’s face and put it on the t-shirt.’ She also wrote in the clip, “Trying to keep her busy on this long flight. The book got full so now Papa’s face and tee is her canvas. Papa is Devi’s best toy.”

The Raaz 3 actress dropped a clip wherein she can be seen relaxing on her seat as Karan took care of the baby. Basu wrote, “Before baby I used to sleep straight on hours on all flights however long. Now mumma never sleeps.”

She also shared a picture from their vacation with Devi. As the baby gave her a high-five, she wrote “Blessed” in the captions.

It was followed by another cute video of the toddler looking at the mirror and taking those tiny steps in her adorable white two-piece dress. Don’t forget to take a moment to appreciate her colorful braids.

Bipasha was last seen in the 2015 film Alone while Karan played the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill (Taj) in Fighter along with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

