‘He Was A Bully’: NXT Wrestlers Reveal Explosive Insights On Drew Gulak After He Was Released By WWE

Trigger Warning: The article contains brief mention of sexual assault allegations.

NXT wrestler Drew Gulak who was with the WWE since 2016 was finally released from the company, amid the sexual assault allegations were levelled on him by a female former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

Until the explosive claim was made by Ronda Rousey, Gulak was a name not known to all. He has been with NXT since 2016, working as an on-screen talent and also contributing behind the scenes. But now that he has been released, his deeds are coming to light.

According to a report by Fightful Select, several NXT wrestlers have said that Drew Gulak was a bully, who would often target injuries during matches with the wrestlers who were recovering from minor injuries at that time.

One NXT talent went on to claim that during a match with Gulak, he purposefully re-dislocated a previously dislocated finger. Another talent said that Gulak would often intimidate the other talents into not reporting these incidents. And not just this, former WWE wrestler and Hall of Famer Shawn Michales once also had some words for Gulak.

When Shawn Michales warned Drew Gulak

According to Fightful Select, there was an incident during the NXT taping last year when Gulak was verbally reprimanded by Shawn Michales and other NXT talents for intentionally spiking an opponent during the match.

Similarly, another NXT talent that worked with Gulak said that he was ‘odd’, meaning that Gulak would often test talent to see if they would react to his bullying.



Triple H Speaks Up on Release of Gulak

Though WWE did not issue any official statement when the sexual misconduct allegations came up against Gulak, it cleared its position by releasing Gulak from the company. The current Chief Content Officer (COO) Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque was asked about this question yesterday on May 5, about his release.

He simply said that Drew Gulak wasn’t released. It’s just that his contract wasn’t renewed. Triple H said that this is a business where talents are often brought in and released by the company which is completely normal.

For the uninitiated, former UFC Champion, Ronda Rousey had accused Drew Gulak of sexual misconduct in the WWE premises while she was there. Rousey accused Gulak of trying to grab the strings of her sweatpants while all the other people around her ignored it.

Gulak later clarified that he didn’t mean to do that, and he inadvertently touched her strings, while he was just trying to shake hands. Be that as it may, WWE didn’t take any risk by associating itself with Drew Gulak and released him.

