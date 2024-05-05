Karan Johar says he isn’t angry but sad about ‘own industry’ mimicking him in ‘exceptionally poor taste’

Karan Johar has been in the showbiz for over 25 years now. The filmmaker who has tasted appreciation and criticism in equal proportions recently took to social media and shared a saddening note. Karan shared how his own industry people are mimicking him in poor taste on a reputed TV channel.

What did Karan Johar say about being disrespected by his own industry?

The Student of the Year director shared a cryptic note on his Instagram stories where he detailed how he was sitting and watching television with his mom when a promo of a reality comedy show popped up on a supposedly respectable channel.

Karan Johar expressed, “A comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste... I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in... this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad!”

TV’s queen and Karan’s friend Ekta Kapoor was quick to react to the filmmaker’s statement and equally called out people shaming him. Sharing a screenshot of his note on her story, Ekta wrote, “Happened so many times! Ugly humor sometimes on shows. N even. Award functions. N then. They expect u तो attend ! Karan pls ask them. To imitate. One movie. Or classic of urs! @karanjohar”. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

If you are also clueless as to who Karan is talking about then there’s an assumption that it might be comedian Kettan Singh who’s currently enacting KJo on the show Madness Machayenge India Ko Hasayenge.

Kettan Singh issues public apology to Karan Johar

Soon after KJo’s Instagram story went viral like wildfire, Kettan spoke to Times Now and expressed his apology. He said, “First of all, whatever impersonation I do because I watch a lot of Karan Johar on the coffee show, I am a fan of his work. If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologize to him. My intention was not to hurt him. I just wanted to entertain the audience but if I did something extra, I would like to say sorry to him."

ALSO READ: WATCH: When Karan Johar revealed what he would do if he woke up as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal