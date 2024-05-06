‘I’m Kind Of Obsessed With Her’ Kelly Clarkson Reimagines Star Wars Cast With New Generation Actors

May the force be with Kelly Clarkson, who did a Star Wars recast just for the thrills!

The Talk Show host celebrated May 4, or Star Wars Day, as it is known in the sci-fi pop culture universe. From Florence Pugh to Jason Mamoa, check out the names she has in mind for some of the iconic roles from the 1977 film.

Kelly Clarkson recasts Star Wars

Challenged to reimagine A New Hope with a modern twist, Clarkson turned to Hollywood's young A-listers. The characters she revived included Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Yoda, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“The original cast is already perfect. We love them. No dissing. No shade! This is just for entertainment!” she said in the video before starting.

First off, it’s the sweet princess Leia! The Stronger singer initially leaned on Stranger Things actress Millie Bobbie Brown to revive the role. But her mind was made up when Florence Pugh popped up as a suggestion. “I’m kind of obsessed with her,” she said before casting the Dune star as Princess Leia.

Who did Clarkson choose to play Han Solo?

The American Idol winner was in a pickle while choosing her Han Solo, especially between Jason Mamoa and Matthew McConaughey. She declared Mamoa as the winner, “I feel like I’m betraying Texas if I pick Jason Momoa, but it’s Jason Momoa, so I’m gonna have to pick him as Han Solo.”

She added that it would be funny to see him next to Chewbacca as both are “big hairy beasts.” She later called it a tie because the Interstellar actor would be great playing a charming “a**hole.”

The recasting of Darth Vader was a no-brainer for Clarkson as she quickly picked Dune star Javier Bardem for his voice. “Nobody’s gonna top Javier. Look, I’m just saying, this dude’s out here just being one of the hottest men alive. I’m gonna go with his voice for Darth Vader," she said.

Finally, the fan favorite, Yoda! Although he was not in A New Hope, it was an added bonus for the game. Going by the voice yet again, the Since U Been Gone singer picked Kevin Hart as her Yoda.