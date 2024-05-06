Jason Kidd, Tyronn Lue, or JJ Redick; Who Will Lakers Pick as Next Head Coach? Report

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in the midst of another coaching search, with Darvin Ham recently exiting from the team. The Lakers are contemplating several potential replacements for the vacant head coaching position, including well-known names such as Tyronn Lue, Jason Kidd, and JJ Redick.

There is also speculation about Mike Budenholzer, Kenny Atkinson, and Charles Lee being considered for the role.

As the Lakers desire to reestablish their championship credentials, the significance of this hire cannot be overstated, especially given the uncertainty surrounding LeBron James' future with the organization.

The Lakers have a history of consulting with James on coaching matters, and it has been revealed that the candidates being considered have links to him.

Notably, Jason Kidd, who has a close relationship with James dating back to their time together in the 2008 Olympics, has been brought into the mix, although his current contractual obligations with the Dallas Mavericks might present a substantial barrier to his potential appointment.

Additionally, JJ Redick, known for his ESPN contributions and the 'Mind the Game' podcast, has emerged as a surprising contender for the head coaching role. And not to forget that right before Ham was sent off by the Lakers, Redick was trending in volumes to fill the void.

The Lakers' decision will likely be influenced by James' preferences, indicating that the forthcoming coaching selection process will be intricately tied to the organization's future, particularly in light of James' undetermined status.

Considering the extensive relationship between Jason Kidd and LeBron James, with their prior collaboration during the Lakers' championship triumph in 2020, it is evident that Kidd possesses a deep-rooted connection with the Lakers organization.

However, his current coaching responsibilities with the Mavericks and their ongoing postseason commitments dictate that his potential move to the Lakers would necessitate complex negotiations, possibly even requiring a trade deal.

On the other hand, Tyronn Lue has been positioned as the frontrunner for the head coaching role, significantly bolstered by his successful history of coaching James during their tenure at the Cleveland Cavaliers, where they clinched the NBA title in 2016.

Furthermore, reports suggest that there is a palpable desire from James' end to see Lue appointed as the Lakers' head coach, potentially indicating a significant influence wielded by James in personnel decisions within the Lakers organization.

Nevertheless, the outcome of the ongoing postseason series involving Lue's current team, the LA Clippers, will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in determining the feasibility of his transition to the Lakers.

JJ Redick's unexpected inclusion presents an intriguing prospect, given his background as a former NBA player and his current involvement as a basketball analyst.

