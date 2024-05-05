Go Go Loser Ranger Episode 5: On Hiatus; Break Update, New Release Date & More To Know

With My Hero Academia Season 7 and Demon Slayer Season 4 slated to make a comeback this week, an ongoing series has decided to take a step back from usual serialization. It was this week that the makers of Go Go Loser Ranger revealed an update on an upcoming hiatus. In reference to the fifth episode, the update confirmed that the episode will not be coming out on its due date. here is all you need to know about the upcoming break.

Go Go Loser Ranger Episode 5: Break announcement

The news comes from the official pages of TBS, Tokyo Broadcasting System, confirming that Go Go Loser Ranger Episode 5 will not be coming out this week. Moreover, the makers confirmed that the episode is only going on a break for one week, pushing the schedule by seven days for each episode.

In addition to this, the news confirms that Japan will be celebrating Golden Week, until May 5, 2024. As part of these holidays, the anime will not be airing any new episodes on the screens. Here is when you can catch up with the fifth outing of the series.

Go Go Loser Ranger Episode 5: Release Date and Where to Watch

Originally dated to come out on May 5, 2024, the fifth episode will now come out on May 12, 2024. All the episodes of the anime will be available to read on the official pages of Disney+. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on this as they come.

Previous episode recap

The title of Go Go Loser Ranger Episode 4 was 'The Soldier With Love, Hibiki!' This episode began with a meeting with the Dragon Keepers. And we find out that the second-in-command to the Keeper was ready to argue over the fact that the title of Red Keeper is with him, and not given away to someone more deserving.

It is also seen that D is inflicted with a wound that spreads faster as he moves. However, Sukurama had found his way toward D, only to offer him help. By the end of the episode, Sukurama ends up turning on D, only to try to kill him. But it was only a plan so that D could easily enter the Rangers, without getting noticed. And so, the outing ends with Sukurama staying back, while D and Hikeru move forward. From here, it will be interesting to see what the base of the Rangers looks like.

The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

