Roman Reigns’ Sufferin Succotash: Revisiting The Tribal Chief's Worst Promo in WWE career

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns hasn’t been around WWE, ever since losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. And the most surprising part is that fans are desperately waiting for his return now. Suddenly, Roman Reigns who has been playing the heel since 2021, is being missed by the WWE Universe.

Roman Reigns is currently the face of the WWE. In fact, he has been the only superstar who has received a massive push by the company, for the past 10 years. Nothing worked for Reigns in the first seven years when he was being trolled and shunned by the fans.

But when he returned as a heel in 2021, Reigns had a different story altogether. In all these years though, there have been several instances when Roman Reigns was trolled badly and the top one among those is the ‘Suffering Succotash’ promo which the fans remember even today.

What was the promo all about?

During the January 9 edition of the SmackDown in 2015, Roman Reigns had cut a promo against Seth Rollins. By then, the Shield had broken and Seth Rollins had turned heel while Rollins was still a babyface.

WWE expected the segment to go perfectly well, it instead nose-dived, turning into one of the worst promos of Roman Reigns’ career. During the promo, Roman Reigns called Seth Rollins, a “snivelling little suck-up sellout full of sufferin’ succotash!”. Reigns thought that he did fine, but little did he know that he would have to bear that promo for the rest of his life.

Last year, even LA Knight during a SmackDown show, took potshots at Reigns for the Sufferin Succotash promo.



What did Roman Reigns say about the promo?

The Sufferin Succotash promo clung to Roman Reigns and he was often trolled for it. In an interview later, Reigns revealed that it was former WWE CEO and Chairman, Vince McMahon’s idea.

"Vince is like you're saying this and its highlighted, then you're going to say it. And I said some crazy stuff which still follow... like the Sufferin Succotash. I don't even remember. I just remember Suffering Succotash and it was like literally eight years ago. And it will still be brought. I mean I delivered some really good work over the past few years. And they will still be like, 'Sufferin Succotash," he said.

Roman Reigns has, however, triumphed over the boos and negative chants of the WWE Universe which was the case earlier, and now he calls the shots in WWE. The fans are now desperately waiting for his return to the squared ring.

