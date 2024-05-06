Heeramandi’s Indresh Malik says Sanjay Leela Bhansali used to come in his dreams: ‘Woh mera gala daba dete the’

One of the actors who shot to fame after showcasing his acting skills in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is Indresh Malik.

He played the role of a transgender in the eight-part show and took everyone by surprise. In an interview, he reveals the dreams of the helmer. Read on!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali would come in the dreams of Heeramandi’s Indresh Malik

Indresh Malik is being highly praised for playing Ustaad Ji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. While talking to Bollywood Now, the popular actor heaped praises on the filmmaker for bringing the best out of him.

Malik said that he had worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali earlier in Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and since then he has been in awe of him. However, for him, being in awe or in fear of a filmmaker doesn't work well. The actor said, "I am still in awe of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I can't be in awe of the director and simultaneously work with the director and as an actor I can't open up. Woh mere sapne mai aa jaate the raat ko. Woh mera gala daba dete the (He used to come in my dreams and strangle me). I told him this on the sets."

He also said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali allowed him to give his creative input during the shoot. “He allowed me to get into my comfort zone and allowed me to go in flow. He also gave me permission to improvise my dialogues and I am really thankful for that,” Malik exclaimed.

Calling the filmmaker, a ‘perfectionist’, he added, “If there is a term beyond perfectionist, he is that. He is a different institute in himself. I learned a lot and will continue learning from him. I am a director’s actor, I surrender.”

A couple of hours ago, Malik shared a BTS clip of him learning to dance in Heeramandi sets. He penned, “One of my favourite moments from the set where I was suddenly informed about performing a dance. I was surprised and got into its rehearsal immediately with simran and Preeti. while seeing me dance in my own style Sanjay ji comes from behind to understand the chaos being created by my moves on his set.”

Take a look:

Indresh Malik has also shared the screen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan, and Aditya Roy Kapur in Gumraah, among others.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who worked in TV shows, did films with Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt and now is winning hearts with his role in SLB's Heeramandi