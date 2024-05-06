Max Greenfield’s Wife Reveals Secret Behind Their Strong Relationship After 21 Years Of Marriage

Max Greenfield and his wife, Tess Sanchez, recently appeared at the premiere of Unfrosted together. While the actor seemed excited about his upcoming release, Sanchez supported her husband. The couple, during the event, spoke with People Magazine, where Tess spilled the secrets about having a long-loving marriage with her husband.

According to the casting director, Greenfield needs to hire a helper to watch the dogs because it is her responsibility to take care of them while he is away at work. That is the rule of their marriage.

Tess Sanchez’s comments over her marriage to Max Greenfield

While speaking to the media outlet, Sanchez shared that the couple is still in their puppy love phase after 21 years of marriage. Focusing on the dogs’ responsibility, the casting director claimed, "As long as he's going to be away, he has to hire someone to help me with the dogs. Everyone else is in place. But the dogs are such a huge responsibility.”

Sanchez, who shared two kids with the New Girl actor, emphasized the duo’s parenting styles by revealing that the only time they get mad at their children is when they pull off any kind of thoughtless act. She said, "We are pretty relaxed about everything, except how they treat and talk to other people. The only time we ever get mad is if we see the kids being thoughtless. They know they always have to be kind and have compassion." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The Neighborhood actor added, "We tell them­ that your friends, your teachers—everyone you meet—has a story, and you should be interested in it."

ALSO READ: “They’re So Dead Serious”: Jerry Seinfeld On How Movie Business Is Over; Says 'Disorientation' Replaced It

Max Greenfield and Tezz Sanchez’s relationship

Max Greenfield and Tess Sanchez met at a bar. Greenfield was unemployed at the time and figuring out work, whereas Sanchez was having drinks with her friends. The duo jammed on music and the sparks flew. The couple began dating soon after and got married in 2008. During his 2014 interview with an entertainment portal, the Glass Castle actor commented on how he loved weddings. He said, "And it was such a great moment for us. When you go to a wedding, I really look forward to the ceremony as opposed to the reception, the party. I like to hear the vows, what people wrote to each other."

One year after the marriage, the Hollywood actor and his wife became parents to a daughter, and later in 2015, the casting director gave birth to a son. To complete their family, the couple went on to adopt dogs.

On the work front, Sanchez has worked on major projects like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dawson’s Creek, and The Mindy Project, amongst others, While Greenfield is popular for playing the character of Winston Schmidt on New Girl. The actor’s latest release, Unfrosted, is available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Christian Slater Reveals At LA Premiere Of Unfrosted That He Is Expecting Second Child With Wife Brittany