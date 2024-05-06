Colorado Buffaloes’ Travis Hunter and Fiance Leanna Lenee Witness Lionel Messi Break Multiple MLS Records Against New York Red Bulls

The future NFL prospect Travis Hunter was in attendance as Inter Miami went head-to-head with the New York Red Bulls at the Chase Stadium. Hunter’s fiance planned a soccer match date for the wide receiver. Leanne Lenee introduced Hunter to a new game in the best way possible. Lionel Messi made the occasion special with a historic performance on the night. Lenee posted a picture captioned “teaching him the greatest sport in the world” on her Instagram handle.

Inter Miami Makes a Comeback Against the Bulls

The night didn’t go according to Inter Miami’s plan as they hosted the Bulls for their 12th game of the MLS season. The guests took the lead in the 30th minute thanks to a goal from D. Venzeir, the home team was behind at the end of the first half.

But just like their last game against New England Revolutions, Miami bagged the game in style in the second half. Lionel Messi helped Matias Rojas equalize in the 48th minute before putting his club ahead just 2 minutes later. The 8-time Ballon d'Or winner assisted Rojas again in the 62nd minute to solidify their lead.

Messi then turned his head towards his old best friend, Luis Suarez. The 2022 World Cup winner made the last pass before Suarez continued to put it past the Bulls goalie one after another. A late penalty compensated for Suarez’s hat trick, Rojas’ brace, and Messi’s sole goal for the away team.

Messi Makes History

The former FC Barcelona captain became the first player in MLS history to have 6 goal contributions in one game. Not only that, but nobody has assisted 5 times in the league’s history ever before. The fact that the Argentine captain did it all in just one half of the game makes it even more crazier.

Travis Hunter and his fiance surely had one heck of a night as they saw the soccer GOAT at his ultimate best. Messi continues to leave people in awe every matchday with his performance. He is now the leading assist provider and joint-highest scorer in this MLS season.