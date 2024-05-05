When LeBron James Pulled Running One-Hand Bank Shot at the Buzzer Against Raptors

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been sidelined from the current season’s playoff scene after trying out loud.

However, like all the greats, one NBA season could not decide how long the Lakers’ or James’ accolades are.

Before opting out of the contract and landing to the Lakers, Bron had a long and successful stint during his four year long stay at the Cleveland Cavaliers. About a month prior to his exit, James pulled off one of his most memorable shows at the team.

It was May 5th, 2018, James delivered a defining moment in his storied career with a one-handed bank shot at the buzzer against the Toronto Raptors.

The glorious shot made split seconds before the buzzer went off and landed the neck to neck fight in Cavaliers favor in the Game 3 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The perfectly orchestrated one-hander was nothing short of masterpiece. With the game tied and time dwindling down, James received the inbounded pass, drove to the left, and executed a graceful one-handed runner that found its mark, sealing a 105-103 win.

His 38-point performance had seven assists, six rebounds and three steals to mark a complete package.

The full-controlled fourth quarter witnessed James taking charge, scoring 16 pivotal points, including the game-winning shot as time expired. His ability to elevate his performance in critical moments was evident, as he not only dominated the court but also amplified the Cavaliers' lead to 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.

In tandem with James' extraordinary performance, several of his teammates made substantial contributions and put off the Cavaliers' collective strength. Kevin Love's resurgence was particularly noteworthy, as he demonstrated a resurgence with a formidable 21-point, 16-rebound performance.

Is LeBron James Making a Return to Cleveland Cavaliers?

Following the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Playoffs and LeBron James' uncertain future with the Los Angeles Lakers, speculation has surged regarding a potential return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As an Akron native and an iconic figure in Cleveland's sports history, the prospect of LeBron donning the Cavaliers' jersey once again has become a topic of fervent discussion among nostalgic Cavs fandom.

While LeBron's likelihood of returning to Cleveland may seem slim, the idea of a trade between the two teams presents a feasible avenue for such a homecoming.

With his contract's player option likely to be declined, opening the door for a sign-and-trade, Cleveland emerges as a plausible destination due to their assets, including the promising Donovan Mitchell.

The probability of a trade involving LeBron to the Cavaliers in exchange for Mitchell, Caris LeVert, and draft picks presents a compelling narrative of a potential blockbuster deal that could reshape both teams' fortunes.

Such a move could see LeBron joining a young Cavaliers squad boasting talents like Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, alongside notable perimeter shooters. The envisioned trade package, including Donovan Mitchell heading to the Lakers, provides a foundation for both teams to recalibrate and enhance their competitiveness.

