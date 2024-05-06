Zach Edey and Victor Wembanyama are actually the same height, both listed at 7 feet 4 inches tall. Both NBA (for Wembanyama) and NCAA (for Edey) list them at 7-foot-4. There can be slight variations in height depending on measurement methods (with shoes vs. barefoot) and time of day.

Zach and Victor's height helps them dominate on the court. They can shoot over defenders effortlessly and have a longer reach for grabbing rebounds and blocking shots. Currently, Victor Wembanyama holds the title of the tallest player in the NBA, while Zach Edey, hailing from Canada, plays for the Purdue Boilermakers in NCAA Division I.

Zach Edey: College Basketball Standout

Zach Edey set a school record for double-doubles in a single season and across his entire career. He's also just the fourth player in NCAA history to achieve this feat in a season. Eddey also has a streak of 90 games in a row.

He was named Big Ten Player of the Year not just once, but twice (in both 2023 and 2024). He even received the prestigious consensus National Player of the Year award in both those years. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Victor Wembanyama and Boban Marjanović have the same height in the NBA

Victor Wembanyama shares the title of the tallest active NBA player with Boban Marjanović. Both players are listed at 7 feet 4 inches (2.24 meters). Wembanyama is a fresh face in the league, having been drafted first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in 2023.

Marjanović, on the other hand, is an 8-year veteran who has played for several teams including San Antonio Spurs (2015-2016), Detroit Pistons (2016-2018), Los Angeles Clippers (2018), Philadelphia 76ers (2019), Dallas Mavericks (2019-2022), Houston Rockets (2022-present).

Victor Wembanyama is a strong contender for Rookie of the Year

Victor Wembanyama averaged around 20.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He also became the first rookie with 150 blocks, 150 assists, and 50 steals in a season since Tim Duncan. He was even a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, a rare feat for a rookie.

While the San Antonio Spurs had a rough season, Wembanyama shined individually. One might argue that Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren deserves a look since the Thunder had a much better record. However, Wembanyama's stats were arguably better.